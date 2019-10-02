Two more officials to speak about Ukraine as Trump impeachment calls ramp up

Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as Trump’s special representative for Ukraine, was to go to Capitol Hill to give a deposition to House staff on Thursday, the day he had been asked to appear. Marie Yovanovitch, who was US ambassador to Ukraine until she was abruptly recalled in May, has agreed to appear on October 11, not on Wednesday as originally requested.

With their deep knowledge of Ukraine, testimony by Yovanovitch and Volker could be especially important to the impeachment probe formally launched by House speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

The inquiry could lead to approval of articles of impeachment — or formal charges — against Trump in the House. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to remove him from office. But the president’s fellow Republicans control that chamber and have shown little appetite for removing him.

Yovanovitch was ordered back to Washington two months before the end of her three-year tour in Kiev. The career diplomat, who had served during both Republican and Democrat administrations, had been the subject of attacks in right-leaning media and Democrats had suggested her recall was politically motivated.

More subpoenas expected

Over the past few days, the Democrat chairs of the House foreign affairs, intelligence and oversight committees have issued subpoenas to secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and scheduled depositions with a series of other current and former officials, as well as associates of Giuliani, as they seek to unearth more evidence of potential wrongdoing by Trump.

Trump asked Zelensky during the July call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter in co-ordination with US attorney-general William Barr and Giuliani.

Announcements of more subpoenas and requests for depositions are expected.

The impeachment investigation has cast a pall over Trump’s re-election effort. On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump repeated his assertion that his call with Zelensky was “perfect,” and attacked Pelosi and representative Adam Schiff, the House intelligence committee chair.

“This is just another Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, HOAX!” the president tweeted.

On Tuesday, Pompeo took to Twitter to address the investigation. He posted a letter accusing representative Eliot Engel, the House foreign affairs chair, of requesting depositions as “an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly” state department employees.

Reuters