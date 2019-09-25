Trump did ask Ukraine to look into Biden, transcript shows

Washington — US President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July telephone call to investigate whether former US vice-president Joe Biden shut down an investigation into a company that employed his son, a summary of the call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday shows.

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday, announced that the Democrat-led House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry and directed six committees to proceed with investigations of the president’s actions.

Democrats have accused Trump of soliciting Ukraine’s help to smear Biden, the front-runner for the Democrat presidential nomination, before the 2020 election.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney-general would be great,” Trump said in the call, according to the summary provided by the US justice department.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said, according to the memo.

The call occurred after Trump had ordered the US government to freeze nearly $400m in American aid to Ukraine.

The House inquiry could lead to articles of impeachment in the House that could trigger a trial in the Senate on whether to remove Trump from office.

Trump told Zelensky that US attorney-general William Barr, the top US law enforcement official, would reach out to him about re-opening the investigation into the Ukrainian gas company. But Trump did not ask Barr to contact Ukraine, justice department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said, and Barr has not communicated with Ukraine about a possible investigation or any other subject. Barr, a Trump appointee, first found out about the conversation several weeks after it took place, Kupec said.

Trump has withstood repeated scandals since taking office in 2017. House Democrats had considered, but never moved ahead with, pursuing articles of impeachment over Trump’s actions relating to Russian interference in the 2016 US election aimed at boosting his candidacy.