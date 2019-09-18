World / Americas

US sues former CIA employee Edward Snowden over book

Civil lawsuit against Snowden accuses him of violating non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA

18 September 2019 - 18:07 Agency Staff
Newly released Permanent Record by Edward Snowden on September 17 2019 in San Francisco, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Newly released Permanent Record by Edward Snowden on September 17 2019 in San Francisco, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Washington — The US justice department filed a lawsuit against Edward Snowden on Tuesday, seeking to prevent the former CIA employee and National Security Agency (NSA) contractor from profiting from his new book.

The civil lawsuit against Snowden, who is living in Russia after leaking information about the US government’s mass surveillance programme, accuses him of violating non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA.

Snowden retorted on Twitter that Permanent Record, which went on sale on Tuesday, is “the book the government doesn’t want you to read”.

The suit alleges that Snowden published the book without first submitting it to the two government agencies for pre-publication review. In a statement, the justice department said it is not trying to block publication but is seeking to recover any book proceeds earned by Snowden, who is facing espionage charges that could send him to prison for decades.

The publisher of the book, Macmillan Publishers, is also named in the lawsuit “to ensure that no funds are transferred to Snowden”, the justice department said.

“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the US when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” assistant attorney-general Jody Hunt said. “The US’s ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements.” 

“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the US, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

G Zachary Terwilliger, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where the lawsuit is filed, said the suit is intended to “ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him ... Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit”. 

Snowden countered: “It is hard to think of a greater stamp of authenticity than the US government filing a lawsuit claiming your book is so truthful that it was literally against the law to write.”

The former NSA contractor has been living in Russia since leaking thousands of classified documents to the press in 2013, which revealed the scope of US government surveillance after 9/11.

Praised as a whistle-blower and a privacy advocate by his defenders, the US accuses Snowden of endangering national security and filed charges against him under the Espionage Act.

In an interview with CBS This Morning broadcast on Monday, he said he would like to return home — if he can get a fair trial.

AFP

Landmark Rica ruling impresses even ultimate whistle-blower Edward Snowden

High court judgment in amaBhungane’s favour is a victory for privacy rights
Opinion
1 day ago

Rica ruling hailed as best safeguard against state spying

Court rules that no South African is to be spied on by the state without eventually being informed
National
1 day ago

European court rules that some UK surveillance violates privacy rules

The European Court of Human Rights says UK surveillance programmes, including those exposed by Edward Snowden, violate rules that protect privacy and ...
World
1 year ago

US a step closer to allowing warrantless internet surveilance to go on

The NSA programme gathers data from foreigners overseas but incidentally collects an unknown amount of communications from Americans
World
1 year ago

Most read

1.
US sues former CIA employee Edward Snowden over ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump orders more sanctions on Iran over ...
World / Americas
3.
With 90% of votes in Benjamin Netanyahu misses a ...
World / Middle East
4.
Ghana and Ivory Coast may put ceiling on cocoa ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Edward Snowden joins critics of India’s controversial digital ID

World

WikiLeaks papers the real deal, say US officials aware of CIA breach in 2016

World / Americas

Edward Snowden can stay a while longer, says Russia

World / Europe

Barack Obama commutes sentence of WikiLeaker Chelsea Manning

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.