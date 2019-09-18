US homebuilding surges to 12-year high in August

"A prolonged period of lower mortgage rates has perhaps finally encouraged prospective homebuyers to get off the sidelines," said John Pataky, executive vice-president at TIAA Bank in Jacksonville, Florida. "I'd like to see a couple more months of data like this before I'm convinced the market's fortunes have really changed."

Housing starts jumped 12.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.364-million units in August, the highest level since June 2007, the government said. Data for July was revised up to show homebuilding falling to a pace of 1.215-million units, instead of decreasing at a rate of 1.191-million units as previously reported.

Economists had forecast housing starts would advance to a pace of 1.250-million units in August. Building permits increased 7.7% to 1.419-million units in August, the highest level since May 2007. Housing starts rose 6.6% on a year-on-year basis in August.

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, had until now shown few signs of benefiting from the Fed's monetary policy easing, which has pushed down mortgage rates from 2018's multiyear highs. Builders had blamed the lacklustre performance on land and labour shortages.

A survey on Tuesday showed confidence among homebuilders rose in September, with builders reporting solid demand for homes. But builders said scarce building lots and labour remained a challenge and also noted that trade tensions, which have undercut manufacturing, were "holding back home construction in some parts of the nation".

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped more than 130 basis points to an average of 3.56%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Firmer demand for housing was underscored by a separate report on Wednesday from the Mortgage Bankers Association showing applications for loans to purchase a home increased for a third straight week last week.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies as investors awaited the Fed's decision and statement on interest rates on Wednesday. Prices of US Treasuries rose.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower after package delivery company FedEx warned that full-year earnings would miss analysts' estimates because of the US-China trade war and the fallout from its split with customer-turned-competitor Amazon.com.

Broad gains

August's robust homebuilding performance raised hopes that residential investment would rebound in the third quarter after contracting for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the 2007-2009 recession.

The Atlanta Fed lifted its third-quarter GDP estimate by one-tenth of a percentage point to a 1.9% annualised rate. The economy grew at a 2% rate in the April-June quarter, decelerating from the first quarter's 3.1% pace.

Single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, increased 4.4% to a rate of 919,000 units in August, the highest level since January. Single-family housing starts increased in the West, Midwest and the populous South, but fell in the Northeast.