US core consumer prices at one-year high, but Fed still seen cutting rates

The labor department said its consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components gained 0.3% for a third straight month. The core CPI was boosted by a surge in healthcare costs and increases in prices for airline tickets, recreation and used cars and trucks.

In the 12 months through August, the core CPI increased 2.4%, the most since July 2018, after climbing 2.2% in July.

Economists had forecast the core CPI rising 0.2% in August and up 2.3% year on year.

But a decline in energy prices held back the increase in the overall CPI to 0.1% in August. The CPI gained 0.3% in July. In the 12 months through to end-August, the CPI increased 1.7%, slowing from July’s 1.8% advance.

The Fed, which has a 2% inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.6% year on year basis in July and has fallen short of the central bank’s target in 2019.

Economists expect inflation will accelerate in the coming months and breach the Fed’s target in 2020 following the broadening in September of US tariffs on Chinese goods to include a range of consumer goods. Still, the Fed is likely to continue cutting interest rates this year to offset the drag on the economy from the trade war.

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed’s September 17-18 policy meeting. Most economists expect additional monetary policy easing in October and December.

The Fed cut rates in July for the first time since 2008.

The trade stand-off has soured business confidence and slowed US and global manufacturing.

Trade concessions

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday President Donald Trump was prepared to keep or even raise tariffs on Chinese imports amid ongoing trade talks. Mnuchin’s comments came despite Washington and Beijing granting concessions ahead of the next round of negotiations.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies after the European Central Bank launched new stimulus but failed to live up to some dovish financial market expectations. US Treasury prices fell, while stocks on Wall Street were trading higher.

Despite the economy’s waning fortunes, underscored by an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve, employers are holding onto their workers.

In another report on Thursday, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended September 7, the lowest level since April.

The drop in claims was the largest since May. Robust consumer spending, which is backed by the strong labour market, is driving the economy.

“The labour market strongly suggests the economy continues to expand,” said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.

In August, petrol prices fell 3.5% after rebounding 2.5% in July. Food prices were unchanged for the third straight month. Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, rose 0.2% in August for a second consecutive month.