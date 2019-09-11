Trump plans ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

Washington — Faced with a worsening epidemic of teenage vaping and a mysterious illness stalking users of cigarette alternatives, the Trump administration promised to ratchet up its oversight of a burgeoning but increasingly troubled industry.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that vaping had become an urgent public-health concern in the US, “specifically with respect to children”. Health and human services secretary Alex Azar said that 5-million children say they have vaped in 2019, a steep and startling jump from the 3.6-million who told government surveyors they had used e-cigarettes in 2018.

“We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it,” Trump, flanked by Azar and acting food and drug administration (FDA) commissioner Ned Sharpless, said in the White House Oval Office.

Vaping has been touted as a safe and effective way for adult smokers to quit their cigarette habits, and investors have poured billions of dollars into the business. But a combination of flavourings, sleek electronic devices and on-trend social-media marketing have also lured teens. The jarring rate at which teens have adopted devices such as the compact, easy-to-hide one made by Juul Labs has made health officials in Washington and around the country snap to attention.

Mysterious lung disease

Additionally, vaping appears to be making more and more people sick. A mysterious lung disease that has been linked to inhaling vaped smoke has killed six people and injured hundreds more people across the US in the past few months. State and federal investigators are racing to identify the precise cause of the ailment.

Azar said the FDA would issue guidance in coming weeks intended to clamp down on the sale of almost all flavoured vaping products. The US health agency has been moving deliberately in regulating the industry, but the stunning increase in vaping by school-age children has increased public pressure for regulators to step in.

Under the changes previewed by Azar, flavoured vaping products with the exception of tobacco-flavoured offerings would be removed from the market within 30 days. Producers of other flavours would then have to apply to resume sales. To gain FDA approval, an e-cigarette manufacturer must prove that the benefits of its product outweighs the risks, including the potential for underage vapers to pick up the habit.

Big business

The FDA had been looking to limit most flavoured e-cigarette product sales, excluding mint and menthol, to online sales with age verification and vaping shops.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb originally viewed e-cigarettes as a possible way to help adult smokers quit and sought in 2017 to ease regulation on them, pushing back to 2021 the date vape manufacturers would have to apply for agency approval to stay on the market. The deadline was moved up to May 2020 by a judge in July who also ruled e-cigarettes could stay on the market for a year while FDA reviews their application.

The agency guidance announced on Wednesday instead it would require vape devices to come off the market soon and await FDA clearance.