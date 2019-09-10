Trump fires security hawk John Bolton

Bolton, who is known for decades of hawkish positions on US foreign policy from North Korea to Iran, had been scheduled to take part in a press briefing on Tuesday on terrorism.

Minutes after Trump’s announcement, Bolton responded on Twitter: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow’.”

The announcement comes days after Trump abandoned a plan to bring Taliban leaders to Camp David for peace talks.

Trump’s decision to pull out of peace negotiations capped a tough week. On Friday, the president’s adviser on North Korea said negotiations have been stalled for months. On Thursday, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt announced his intention to depart; the vaunted Israeli-Palestinian peace plan he has been working on has yet to be unveiled. The US-China trade war drags on.

Crude oil futures reversed an earlier gain in New York, falling 0.2% to $57.71 a barrel by midday.

Bolton, 70, joined the White House in April 2018, bringing an interventionist view into Trump’s inner circle.

From the outset, Bolton seemed like an odd fit under a president who champions an “America First” agenda. At times, he pursued his longstanding foreign policy priorities, creating tension with top administration officials and the president himself.

Bolton came to the post best known for his ardent support of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq while serving in the George Bush administration. Later he was a Fox News contributor and senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

Since joining Trump’s White House, Bolton pursued an agenda that included trying to break Iran financially, shield Americans from the reach of the International Criminal Court and toughen the US posture towards Russia. Bolton was a leading voice promoting US support for the overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an effort that has not been successful.

Weeks before joining the administration, Bolton wrote a Wall Street Journal opinion article arguing for a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, only for Trump to instead pursue diplomacy with Kim Jong-un. Bolton said that his personal views were “now behind me” and that “the important thing is what the president says and what advice I give him”.

Yet, when Trump made a June visit to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula to meet with Kim, Bolton was conspicuously absent — meeting with officials in Mongolia instead.