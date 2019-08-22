The Amazon is being decimated by fire

Humaitá — There are no lights in sight but the night sky glows a dusky yellow, for the Amazon is burning.

The smell is of barbecue, of wood charcoal up in flames. During the day the sun, usually so fierce in these parts, is obscured by thick grey smoke.

For the past seven days, Reuters has repeatedly driven a 30km stretch from Humaitá towards Labrea along the Trans-Amazonian Highway, watching a fire eat its way through the jungle.

At first, on Wednesday of last week, the raging fire stood just a few metres off the roadway, the yellow flames engulfing trees and lighting up the sky. By the weekend the fire had receded into the distance but cast an orange glow several storeys high.

The fire is just one of thousands currently decimating the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest and a bulwark against climate change. Wildfires have surged 83% so far this year when compared to the same period in 2018, according to Brazil’s space research agency INPE.