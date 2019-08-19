Danes spurn Trump’s offer ‘to buy Greenland’

Copenhagen — US President Donald Trump indicated before a planned trip to Copenhagen that he wanted to buy Greenland, which is part of Denmark. The government in the Danish capital told him the world’s biggest island is not for sale, and the state visit is now in doubt.

Trump has been invited by Queen Margrethe of Denmark for a state visit due to take place on September 2-3. The office of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed the planned trip, and says the necessary preparations for an official presidential visit are being put in place.

But over the weekend, Trump told reporters that it is not certain he will be making the trip. Asked about those comments during a visit to Greenland’s capital Nuuk on Monday, Frederiksen said her government would “intensify” planning for Trump’s arrival in the “coming weeks”. She also said she wants closer cooperation between Denmark and Greenland, including on defence and foreign affairs.

An affront

The confusion prompted one prominent opposition member of the Danish parliament to refer to Trump’s non-committal attitude as an affront to Denmark’s Queen.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s first state visit to Denmark — a founding Nato member and a US ally during the Iraq war — comes amid dismay in Greenland and Copenhagen after Trump expressed his apparent interest in purchasing the world’s largest island. Trump told reporters that buying Greenland would be “a large real estate deal” that could ease a financial burden on Denmark.

Speaking in Nuuk on Sunday, Frederiksen said that “of course” the island is “not for sale. And I can’t sell Greenland. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic,” she told Danish broadcasters.

But from the US perspective, Trump said that “strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit”, in comments made on Sunday as he left New Jersey for Washington after spending more than a week at his golf course. He also said a deal is “not No 1 on the burner”.

Trump said that Denmark loses almost $700m a year on Greenland, which has a population of about 56,000. “It’s hurting Denmark very badly,” he said.

The Danish state pays an annual subsidy of about $500m to Greenland, which has a gross domestic product of roughly $2.7bn.