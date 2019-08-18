White House says no recession in sight

Washington — White House officials pushed back on Sunday against concerns that economic growth may be faltering, saying they saw little risk of recession despite a volatile week on global bond markets, and insisting their trade war with China was doing no damage to the US.

Trump administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow said trade deputies from the two countries would speak within 10 days and "if those deputies meetings pan out … we are planning to have China come to the USA" to advance negotiations over ending a trade battle that has emerged as a potential risk to global economic growth.

But even with the talks stalled for now and the threat of greater tariffs and other trade restrictions hanging over the world economy, Kudlow said the US remained "in pretty good shape".

"There is no recession in sight," Kudlow said. "Consumers are working. Their wages are rising. They are spending and they are saving."

His comments follow a rocky week in which concerns about a possible US recession began to drive financial markets and seemed to put administration officials on edge about whether the economy would hold up through the 2020 presidential election campaign. Democrats on Sunday argued Trump's trade policies are now posing an acute, short-term risk.

US stock markets tanked on recession fears with all three major US indexes closing down about 3% on Wednesday only to pair their losses by Friday due to expectations the European Central Bank might cut rates.

The Fed and 19 other central banks have already loosened monetary policy in what Fitch Ratings described as the largest shift since the 2009 recession.

Markets are expecting even more cuts to come. For a brief time last week bond investors demanded a higher interest rate on 2-year Treasury bonds than for 10-year Treasury bonds, a potential signal of lost faith in near-term economic growth.

US and China tensions

Much of the uncertainty surrounds prospects for a resolution of the trade tensions between the US and China.

The administration last week delayed the imposition of some of its planned tariffs to avoid disrupting the upcoming Christmas shopping season. President Donald Trump told reporters he had a call with China’s President Xi Jinping scheduled soon. It had not taken place as of Saturday night.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday dismissed recent market volatility as any sort of warning sign, saying "good" economic dynamics were encouraging investors to move money to the US.

"We have the strongest economy in the world and money is coming here for our stock market. It's also coming here to chase yield in our bond markets," Navarro said.

For bond markets, the sort of movement Navarro described is often driven by trouble — in this case the possibility that the trade battle with China is lasting far longer than expected and becoming disruptive to business investment and growth.

Still, Navarro said the tariffs on Chinese goods, "are not hurting anybody here."

The US economy does continue to grow and add jobs each month. Retail sales in July jumped a stronger-than-expected 0.7%, the government reported, and Kudlow said that number showed that the main prop of the US economy is intact.

But manufacturing growth has slowed and lagging business investment has become a drag. Globally, flagging trade flows have pushed the German economy toward recession, and dampened growth in China.

A slowdown would be bad news for Trump, who is building his 2020 bid for a second term around the economy's performance. He told voters at a rally last week they had "no choice" but to vote for him to preserve their jobs and investments.