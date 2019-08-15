World / Americas

Kraft and Mondelez fined $16m in wheat price manipulation case

The lawsuit was filed by wheat futures and options traders who accused Kraft and Mondelez of illegally manipulating the grain’s price at their expense

15 August 2019 - 18:00 Nivedita Balu
A view shows a field of wheat outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 29, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / IIYA NAYMUSHIN
A view shows a field of wheat outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 29, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / IIYA NAYMUSHIN

Bengaluru — The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday that Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International will pay $16m in penalty regarding a wheat manipulation case that dates back to 2015.

The CFTC said Kraft and Mondelez came up with a strategy to purchase and stand for delivery on more than 3,000 futures contracts, priced at about $90m, to send the market a false signal that the companies had demand for wheat.

The lawsuit was filed by wheat futures and options traders who accused Kraft and Mondelez of illegally manipulating the grain's price at their expense.

The complaint alleged the companies had no intention of sourcing wheat from the futures market and the $90m of wheat futures at issue exceeded their actual sourcing needs.

The penalty is about three times the companies' alleged gain, the CFTC said in a statement. 

Reuters

Kraft Heinz writes down more than $1bn as first-half revenue slumps

The packaged food maker has written down the value of several units with results delayed by an investigation into its procurement practices
Companies
1 week ago

Kraft Heinz to restate financial reports after investigation

Shares fell 2.24% after the company also said it will not be able to file its quarterly report on time
Companies
3 months ago

Kraft Heinz hires global brand expert Miguel Patricio as CEO

Patricio, a native of Portugal, will take over the top job in July after two decades at AB InBev
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
US Congress pretty much says Facebook’s Mark ...
World / Americas
2.
Kraft and Mondelez fined $16m in wheat price ...
World / Americas
3.
UK says second police officer was exposed to ...
World / Europe
4.
Sudan protest group nominates economist Abdalla ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Dietary changes could cut up to eight gigatonnes a year of CO2 equivalent

World

SA agricultural sector could be boosted by African free-trade agreement

National

Pioneer Foods’ shares plunge to six-year low on earnings decline

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Chernobyl horror has nuclear lessons for SA

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.