How a recession could put the kibosh on Trump’s re-election

“If the economy is what’s holding him at a 43% approval rating, what happens if there is a recession or a stock market retrench going into 2020 or in 2020? If that were to occur, at that point what’s holding him up?” said Joe Trippi, a Democratic strategist and presidential campaign veteran. “There is a danger that the one thing that’s holding him up starts to dissipate. And then he’s in deep trouble.”

In February 1991, Bush’s approval rating in the Gallup poll reached an astounding 89% after the Gulf War. By June 1992, as unemployment was peaking, his approval rating plunged to 38%. Shortly before election day, in mid-October 1992, it was 34%. Then he was swept out of power by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Signs point to slowdown

The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell below the two-year note on Wednesday after the gap gradually shrank over the past two years. An inversion — in which short-term interest rates are higher than long-term rates — is a sign that economic growth is expected to slow.

Before the markets closed, Trump tried to deflect any blame for the economic news by turning it on the Fede’s interest-rate increases, venting about the “CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!” in a tweet on Wednesday, blaming it on the central bank’s interest rate increases.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York index based on the yield curve shows the probability of an American recession over the next 12 months is close to its highest level since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Still, economists caution that the warning signs don’t mean that a crash is about to hit.

“There’s not a tonne of flashing warning signals from a pure economic sense that would suggest a recession is imminent, yet we have all of these other signals — some coming from the markets obviously — that suggest that caution is certainly warranted right now,” said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo.

Trade policy uncertainty, economic weakness spanning from China to Europe and the tightening of financial conditions could lead to trouble on the horizon, he said.

Weakness spreading

US factory activity deteriorated in July to an almost three-year low, according to the latest figures from the Institute for Supply Management. In a sign that manufacturing weakness is threatening to spread, the purchasing managers group said its gauge of service providers also dropped to the lowest level since 2016.

Economists worry this weakness will take a toll on what’s been the American economy’s bright spot — the job market.

“The labour market is what hits home the most” for everyday Americans, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “As long as you have a job and you’re confident in your job, you’re probably feeling reasonably good about things.”

Despite the uptick in recession odds, economists still see fairly healthy growth as the US is buoyed by a strong labour market. Weekly jobless claims are arguably a more timely gauge of any change in the state of the job market, and it shows no sign of deterioration. So far, applications continue to hover just above a 49-year low.

Republican strategist Brad Todd signaled that if the economy worsens, Trump allies will highlight what they call a Democratic drift toward “socialism”.

“Swing voters believe lower taxes are better for them and higher taxes are worse for them,” he said. “As Democrats move further toward socialism, that will not help them take advantage of any deterioration in the economy, because anybody in America who’s not a raging liberal believes socialism makes the economy worse.”

