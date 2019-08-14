Argentina’s Mauricio Macri unveils relief measures but fails to calm peso

Buenos Aires — Argentinian President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday unveiled a package of welfare subsidies and lower taxes for workers to lessen the impact of an economic crisis just months before a re-election bid, but his announcement did not immediately halt the peso currency’s collapse.

Amid signs that Argentines are already cutting back on buying goods due to a currency crash this week, the peso briefly plunged 12.3% more on Wednesday to reach 61/$ after Macri announced the measures. It later recovered to be down 4.77%.

It was the third consecutive day of heavy losses in the peso due to market concerns about politicians’ ability to drag Argentina out of another round of recession and high inflation.

Foreign reserves

Opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, whose victory in primary elections on Sunday was seen as the most immediate catalyst for the peso crash, warned that Argentina could run out of foreign currency reserves.

Facing likely defeat at the October presidential election, Macri said he would raise the income tax bracket floor by 20%, paving the way for a tax cut for 2-million workers. The tax break will be about 2,000 extra pesos ($34) per month per person.

The government will also give subsidy payments of 1,000 pesos per child for unemployed people with children before the end of the year and increase the minimum wage for the second time in 2019, although the size of the raise has not yet been determined.

Macri, a member of one of Argentina’s wealthiest families, came to power in 2015 on promises to kick-start Latin America’s third-largest economy via a liberalisation wave but inflation is at 55% and the country is in recession.

Fernandez, a former cabinet chief whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez, said the measures were too late and warned that the central bank could run of out foreign reserves as it tries to defend the peso, which has lost almost a quarter of its value in the last three days alone.

“Because of the seriousness of the situation, the risk is that we end up without reserves and that the Fund ends up turning its back on us,” the presidential candidate told El Destape Radio, referring to Argentina’s $57bn standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Macri suggested he would be open to meeting with the opposition but Fernandez said it did not make sense for him to hold talks with the president.

The peso currency was already struggling but it went into a nose dive after Fernandez heavily defeated Macri at the primary elections. The market fears a Fernandez government would bring back previous interventionist economic policies that have already been tried and found wanting in a country with a long recent history of economic crises.

“The measures I take and that I am going to share with you now are because I listened to you, Macri said in a video statement announcing his new measures.

He said fuel prices would be frozen for 90 days as part of his plan. The new measures will cost the government about $678m, the government said.

“These are measures that will bring relief to 17-million workers and their families,” Macri said.