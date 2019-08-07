World / Americas

Fed-up Hondurans want President Juan Orlando Hernandez to resign

US prosecutors allege that Hernandez's 2013 presidential bid was partly funded by money from drug traffickers

07 August 2019 - 11:35 Gustavo Palencia
Hundreds of people take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his alleged links with drug trafficking, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on August 6 2019. Picture: AFP/ORLANDO SIERRA
Hundreds of people take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his alleged links with drug trafficking, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on August 6 2019. Picture: AFP/ORLANDO SIERRA

Tegucigalpa — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday to urge Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to step down, just days after he was forced to deny taking money from drug gangs to secure his election in 2013.

The premises of at least three businesses in the city were set on fire after protests turned violent, officials said, and riot police clashed with demonstrators while attempting to disperse the crowd with tear gas and water cannons.

"The narco must go, JOH must go!" protesters chanted, using the president's initials, as they marched through central Tegucigalpa towards Congress.

A court filing was published late last week in which US prosecutors alleged that Hernandez's 2013 presidential bid had been partly funded by money from drug traffickers.

The document filed to the US Southern District court of New York said the Hernandez campaign received $1.5m from "drug proceeds" that were used to bribe local officials in exchange for protection and the completion of public works.

Hernandez rejected the allegations, casting himself as the victim of a smear campaign by drug gangs he had targeted, and accusing political opponents, such as former president Manuel Zelaya, of colluding with gangsters to discredit him.

Protesters attacked police with sticks and stones near to Congress after officers deployed tear gas, and a Red Cross official said that five people were treated for injuries.

Fire service spokesperson Cesar Trochez said "three commercial businesses caught fire" during the clashes, adding that the causes for the blazes were under investigation.

The demonstration against Hernandez was called by the Platform for the Defense of Education and Public Health, a coalition of trade unionists and public workers that have sought the president's ousting over his plans for public services.

A conservative ally of the US, Hernandez has come under increasing pressure since his younger brother Tony was arrested in Miami in November on drug trafficking charges.

Reuters

Aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks advice after US smuggling charges

Share price plummets as Chinese company and founder indicted in US
Companies
2 days ago

Chinese billionaire indicted in US for alleged aluminium tariff evasion

Liu Zhongtian is accused of smuggling large amounts of the metal into the country by disguising it as duty-free pallets
World
6 days ago

Germany charges former Audi CE Rupert Stadler with fraud over ‘dieselgate’

German prosecutors say that from September 2015, Stadler knowingly continued selling affected cars from Audi, especially in Europe and the US
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Firms in Hong Kong lament toll protests have ...
World / Asia
2.
Fed-up Hondurans want President Juan Orlando ...
World / Americas
3.
UN launches Zimbabwe aid appeal as hunger stalks ...
World / Africa
4.
Owner of 8chan called before US Congress, as ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Former Audi boss joins former VW chief in dock over dieselgate

Companies

Trump’s billionaire friend aimed to profit from Mideast nuclear deal, probe ...

World / Americas

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.