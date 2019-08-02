US pulls out of missile treaty with Russia, which it says violated its terms

Senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia had deployed “multiple battalions” of a cruise missile throughout Russia in violation of the pact, including in western Russia, “with the ability to strike critical European targets”.

Russia denies the allegation, saying the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty. It has rejected a US demand to destroy the new missile, the Novator 9M729, known as the SSC-8 by the Nato Western military alliance.

Moscow has also told Washington its decision to quit the pact undermines global security and removes a key pillar of international arms control.

Russian response

On Friday Russia said it had asked the US for a moratorium on the deployment of short- and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe.

“We have proposed to the US and other Nato countries that they weigh the possibility of declaring the same kind of moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate range missiles as ours,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia does not want an arms race and has promised he will not deploy Russian missiles unless the US does so first. However, should Washington take such a step, he says he would be forced to deploy Russian hypersonic nuclear missiles on ships or submarines near US territorial waters.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg dismissed Russia’s moratorium request on Friday, saying it was “not a credible offer” since he said Moscow had already deployed illegal missiles. “There are no new US missiles, no new Nato missiles in Europe, but there are more and more new Russian missiles.”

The dispute is aggravating the worst US-Russia friction since the Cold War ended in 1991. Some experts believe the treaty’s collapse could undermine other arms control agreements and speed an erosion of the global system designed to block the spread of nuclear arms.

‘We don’t want a new arms race’

Nato said it had agreed a defensive package of measures to deter Russia. That response would be measured and only involve conventional weapons. Nato’s Stoltenberg said there would be “no rash moves” by the alliance, which he said “would not mirror what Russia does”.

“We don’t want a new arms race,” he said.

Nato members Britain and Poland blamed Moscow for the INF treaty’s demise. “Their contempt for the rules-based international system threatens European security,” British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

European officials have voiced concern that if the treaty collapses, Europe could again become an arena for a nuclear-armed, intermediate-range missile build-up by the US and Russia.

The US officials said the US is months away from the first flight tests of an American intermediate-range missile that would serve as a counter to the Russians; any deployment would be years away, they said.

“We are just at the stage of looking at how we might further the development of conventional options,” one official said.

Trump has said he would like to see a “next-generation” arms-control deal with Russia and China to cover all types of nuclear weapons, something Beijing has so far rejected.

Reuters