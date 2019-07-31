US, China to hold more trade talks after ‘constructive’ meeting

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer met vice-premier Liu He in the Chinese financial hub for the first face-to-face negotiations since a trade war truce was declared in June.

“The two sides conducted frank, highly efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges on major issues of common interest in the economic and trade field,” according to the official Xinhua news agency, adding that the purchase of US agricultural goods by China was discussed.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360bn in two-way trade in a row centred on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies.

The negotiators shook hands and exchanged pleasantries when they met on Wednesday and then held talks for around four hours behind closed doors.

The talks were relatively brief and the negotiators emerged a little earlier than expected for a group photo before the US trade officials left for the airport without speaking to reporters.

Agricultural goods

Talks had broken down in May after Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments, but the US leader and President Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in June.

Lighthizer and Mnuchin arrived on Tuesday and joined Chinese officials for dinner and informal discussions — just as Trump lambasted the Chinese side on Twitter, saying “they always change the deal in the end to their benefit”.

The US leader said Beijing was supposed to start buying US agricultural products but they had shown “no signs that they are doing so”.

Xinhua said on Wednesday the negotiators discussed “the issue of China increasing its purchases of US agricultural products according to its domestic needs” and the US creating “favourable conditions for these purchases”.