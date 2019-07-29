John Ratcliffe is set to replace Dan Coats as US spy chief

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would nominate Representative John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican who strongly defended him at a recent congressional hearing, to replace Dan Coats as the US spy chief.

Coats, the current US director of national intelligence who has clashed with Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, will step down on August 15, the president said as he announced his decision on Twitter.

“John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Trump said, thanking Coats “for his great service to our Country” and saying an acting director will be named shortly.

The post of director of national intelligence, created after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, oversees the 17 US civilian and military intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe, a member of the House of Representatives intelligence and judiciary committees, defended Trump during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday about his two-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice.

Ratcliffe also accused Mueller of exceeding his authority in the report’s extensive discussion of potential obstruction of justice by Trump after the special counsel decided not to draw a conclusion on whether Trump committed a crime.

The congressman agreed that Trump was not above the law, but said the president should not be “below the law” either.