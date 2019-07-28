Trump defends attack on black US legislator amid cries of racism

Washington — US President Donald Trump defended on Sunday his latest attack on a prominent African-American legislator in comments that drew more accusations of racism.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump took aim at Democratic representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of Trump’s administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore, Maryland.

“Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” the president wrote, calling it “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States”.

“No human being would want to live there,” he said, in an attack ostensibly provoked by Cummings’s criticism of the harsh conditions facing would-be asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s comments triggered a torrent of criticism and he defended them on Sunday in another burst of tweets.

“There is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump said, without adding anything to back up his argument.