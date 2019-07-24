Robert Mueller gives halting testimony in Congress about Donald Trump

Washington — Robert Mueller spoke haltingly and quietly as he answered questions in public for the first time since being appointed to investigate US President Donald Trump more than two years ago.

The former US special counsel, who made it clear from the start that he did not want to go beyond the findings contained in his 448-page report, appeared subdued on Wednesday as the hearing got under way, asking legislators to repeat their questions multiple times and even mispronouncing Trump’s name at one point.

House Republicans repeatedly accused Mueller of overstepping his mandate during his 22-month investigation, and Mueller offered little or no defence to some of their attacks.

“Volume II of this report was not authorised under the law to be written,” Republican John Ratcliffe of Texas said. “It was written in violation of every department of justice about extra prosecutorial commentary.”

Mueller did not say anything in response.

The 74-year-old Mueller’s frequent pauses and seeming difficulty answering legislators’ questions stand in stark contrast to his authoritative performance at congressional hearings during his tenure as FBI director, a position he held from 2001 to 2013.

On Wednesday, judiciary chair Jerrold Nadler twice had to ask Mueller to speak into his microphone.

Democrats did not press Mueller to read from his 448-report. Instead, they read passages from the report and simply asked Mueller to confirm that the reading was correct. Mueller did not help legislators by volunteering to elaborate.

Outside critics of Trump seemed unnerved by Mueller’s performance.

“This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years,” David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter. “And he does not appear as sharp as he was then.”

Bloomberg