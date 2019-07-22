Trump attacks Robert Mueller ahead of testimony on Russia probe

Washington — President Donald Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, two days before the former FBI chief testifies in Congress. It will be the first time he will answer questions about his report on Russian election meddling and Trump’s alleged obstruction.

Trump repeated his longstanding claim that Mueller’s investigation was a biased “witch hunt” and falsely said that the special counsel’s final report, released in April, found no collusion with Russia by Trump’s 2016 campaign team and no obstruction of justice by the president.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted.

“Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”