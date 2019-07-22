Congress and White House on brink of deal to raise debt ceiling

Washington — Congress and the White House are on the brink of an agreement that would raise the debt limit until July 31 2021 and increase government spending for two years, according to people briefed on the discussions.

The deal that is in the final stages of negotiation would offset about $75bn of the higher spending levels in the agreement, giving the Trump administration and Republicans about half of the savings they sought, the people said.

The question remains whether President Donald Trump, who has been briefed on the outline, will support it. Trump told reporters on Monday that his administration is having “very good talks” with congressional Democrats.

Time is running short for the House to vote on the package, which is being negotiated by House speaker Nancy Pelosi and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. House members are scheduled to begin a six-week recess on July 26.

The spending increase that Pelosi and Mnuchin have tentatively agreed to would raise current budget caps by $320bn over two years. The increase is $30bn less than Democrats sought.

If split evenly over two years, that would equal a $17bn increase for defence and $17bn increase for domestic programmes in 2020 over 2019 levels, giving Democrats the parity they sought for increases in both categories of spending. Trump officials sought to partially offset those increases with savings from entitlement programmes such as Medicare and Medicaid that are not subject to annual budget caps.

With the new spending and limited savings, the deal will likely push the annual budget deficit over $1-trillion in 2020.

Four people confirmed that a deal is imminent on condition of anonymity because talks are still under way.

Earlier in July, Mnuchin warned that the US risks missing debt payments in September — before lawmakers are scheduled to return to Washington after their summer recess.

Even with the contours of a deal emerging, the treasury bill market continues to show signs of concerns about the debt ceiling, with pricing dislocations appearing around securities maturing close to potential crunch dates in September and October.

Savings options

The White House late on Thursday floated a menu of savings options worth $574bn from which Pelosi could choose what to include in the deal. Pelosi resisted offsetting any of the spending increases, and the compromise emerging on Monday suggest that Trump officials will get about half of the $150bn in savings they sought.

Part of those savings will come from extending caps on Medicare spending a decade from now and customs user fees, a person familiar said.

The White House offer also proposed extending caps on defence and nondefence discretionary spending for 2021 and 2022 to save another $516bn, but this request has been left out of the final deal, two of the people said.

That means the budget caps that have been in place since 2011 will be allowed to expire, after having done little to restrain spending after lawmakers routinely amended them.

Though Trump in the past has decided at the last minute to scuttle other deals negotiated on behalf of his administration, on Monday he said: “we’re doing pretty well on a budget”.

Trump has not publicly set out a position on spending levels or cuts, but he did say that military funding is important.

Budget caps

The spending cap applies only to a portion of the overall $4.5-trillion federal budget. While the budget deal does not have to be included with a measure to raise the debt limit, lawmakers want it to be addressed soon so Congress can pass appropriations bills before the new fiscal year begins on October 1. Otherwise they will have to pass a stopgap spending measure to prevent a government shutdown.

If Congress does not lift the budget caps that limit government outlays, current law would trigger automatic cuts at the end of the calendar year.

Democrats are seeking discretionary spending of $1.295-trillion in 2020 — including funding for defence and other government agencies outside of mandatory programmes such as Social Security. That would be a $50bn increase over this year’s budget, and they are likely to get much of that in the final deal.

Even with a budget caps deal enacted, Congress will still need to pass spending bills detailing the outlays within the caps to avoid a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins on October 1. Democratic versions of the annual spending bills have provisions aimed at allowing federally funded groups to promote abortion and stopping Trump from building a wall on the southern border.

As part of the broader negotiation, the White House sought assurances from Pelosi that she will block her party’s attempt to include such provisions in future spending deals. One of the people familiar with the talks said that such assurances were made.

Pelosi had also sought to keep $22bn needed for veterans’ health from counting towards that budget cap. People familiar with the negotiations say she is unlikely to get that request.

One of the structural changes included in the administration’s savings offer was a drug pricing plan that the White House said would save $115bn, but that measure was not included in the final deal, the people said.

Conservative revolt

The broad outline of the emerging deal brought condemnation last week from GOP lawmakers and conservative groups such as the Club for Growth, potentially limiting how many House Republicans will back the deal.

The Republican study committee, a large group of GOP House members, said the size of the spending increases and lack of offsetting savings were unacceptable.

“Republican negotiators from Congress and the White House cannot allow such a deal to proceed, particularly when the end result will be a Democratic-led crusade to use poison-pill spending riders to undercut the White House’s deregulatory agenda, homeland safeguards and pro-life policies,” the group said in a statement last week.

The nonpartisan budget watchdog committee for a responsible federal budget said the spending increases would likely add $2-trillion to the long-term debt when interest costs are factored in. That would mean Trump will have overseen a 22% increase in discretionary spending during his first term, according to a statement Monday from committee president Maya MacGuineas.

“As we understand it, this agreement is a total abdication of fiscal responsibility by Congress and the president,” MacGuineas said. “It may end up being the worst budget agreement in our nation’s history, proposed at a time when our fiscal conditions are already precarious.”

