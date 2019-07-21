White House security adviser John Bolton jets off to US’s top Asian allies

Washington/Seoul — US national security adviser John Bolton departed on Saturday for a trip to Japan and South Korea, two key allies of Washington that are embroiled in a trade dispute.

A National Security Council spokesperson said on Twitter that Bolton planned to “continue conversations with critical allies and friends”.

President Donald Trump on Friday offered his help to ease tension in the political and economic dispute between the US’s two biggest allies in Asia, which threatens global supplies of memory chips and smartphones.

Lingering tension, particularly over compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers during World War 2, worsened earlier in July when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

Japan has denied that the dispute over compensation is behind the export curbs, even though one of its ministers cited broken trust with Seoul over the labour dispute in announcing the restrictions. The export curbs could hurt global technology companies.

Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, headed to Japan on Sunday and was due to meet Japanese suppliers to discuss ways to secure raw materials, the company said.