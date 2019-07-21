Trump says minority congresswomen should ‘apologise to America’

“They should apologise to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak and insecure people who can never destroy our great nation!” the president tweeted.

The comments come a week after Trump sparked a firestorm of outrage when he attacked the left-leaning legislators with a series of tweets, saying they should “go back” to their countries of origin.

The group — three of whom were born in the US — are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African-American descent.

In a rare move, Trump was rebuked by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday for “racist comments” against the women, who are known as “the Squad”.

The following day chants of “send her back!” broke out at the president’s “Make America Great Again” rally in Greenville, North Carolina, when he again attacked the women.

To the delight of his thousands of supporters, Trump described Omar and the other Democrats as “left-wing ideologues (who) see our nation as a force of evil”.

Trump later said there was “great energy” at the rally but claimed he was not pleased by the taunts.

“I was not happy when I heard that chant,” he said. “I didn’t like that they did it, and I started speaking quickly” to move on with his speech.