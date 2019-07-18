US senator calls for investigation into Russian-made FaceApp

“It would be deeply troubling if the sensitive personal information of US citizens was provided to a hostile foreign power actively engaged in cyber hostilities against the US,” he said.

It is the most downloaded free app on Google Play with more than 100-million users. FaceApp was launched two years ago and went viral after its latest editing tool, an ageing filter, sparked a flood of celebrity selfies.

Its developers, Wireless Lab, are based in the Skolkovo high-tech hub near Moscow, often called Russia’s Silicon Valley — a fact that has stirred concern within the US Democratic Party.

The Washington Post has reported that the Democratic National Committee has warned campaigners in the primaries ahead of the 2020 presidential election to “delete the app immediately”. The party is particularly sensitive to any possibility of surveillance involving Moscow after some Democratic officials were targeted by Russian hackers during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

US authorities are increasingly worried about foreign governments gaining access to and potentially misusing personal data belonging to millions of Americans.

In May a Chinese mobile gaming company that bought top gay dating app Grindr said it would sell it by June 2020 following pressure from US authorities.

US officials reportedly feared that people with American security clearances who use Grindr could be blackmailed if China’s government demanded user data from Beijing-based Kunlun Tech.

With millions of users in the US, FaceApp’s Russian backers have not responded to Schumer’s letter. But its CEO told the Post that Russian authorities did not have any access to any user data.

Yaroslav Goncharov also told the newspaper that most photos are deleted from its servers within 48 hours and said the app did not use the pictures for any other purpose.