Facebook rejects US legislators’ demand for Libra pilot

David Marcus tries to assuage legislators by pledging not to begin issuing its cryptocurrency until regulatory concerns have been addressed

17 July 2019 - 23:23 Pete Schroeder and Anna Irrera
Facebook’s Calibra CEO David Marcus testifies to the House financial services committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, the US, July 17 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Washington — US legislators bashed Facebook on Wednesday over its planned cryptocurrency, saying the company had not shown it could be trusted to safeguard the world financial system and consumers' data.

The social media company is fighting to get Washington on its side after it shocked regulators and legislators with its announcement on June 18 that it was hoping to launch a new digital coin called Libra in 2020.

It has faced criticism from policymakers and financial watchdogs at home and abroad who fear widespread adoption of the digital currency by Facebook's 2.38-billion users could upend the financial system.

"I have serious concerns with Facebook's plans to create a digital currency and digital wallet," Maxine Waters, chair of the Democrat-controlled House financial services committee, said in her opening remarks.

"If Facebook's plan comes into fruition, the company and its partners will wield immense economic power that could destabilise currencies and governments."

Legislators on the committee questioned David Marcus, the Facebook executive overseeing the project, who was grilled by the Senate banking committee on Tuesday over the possible risks posed by Libra to data privacy, consumer protections and money laundering controls.

The hearing in Congress proved to be even more tense on Wednesday.

Facebook has been on the defensive amid a backlash over mishandling user data and not doing enough to prevent Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"You expect us to believe that you're going to start collecting financial data and not share it because you promised not to do that?" said Democratic US Representative Alma Adams.

The social media company has said its digital wallet subsidiary Calibra will  share only customer data with Facebook or external parties if it has consent, or in limited cases where it is necessary.

Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney pushed Marcus to commit to a Libra pilot programme with 1-million users overseen by US financial regulators, including the Federal Reserve.

"I don't think you should launch Libra at all," Maloney said. "At the very least you should agree to do this small pilot programme."

Marcus, who was president of PayPal from 2012 to 2014, did not commit to a pilot but tried to assuage legislators by pledging not to begin issuing Libra until regulatory concerns had been addressed.

"We will take the time to get this right," Marcus said. 

He said the company had unveiled the project at an early stage in order to get feedback from all stakeholders.

'Innovation is good'

While many legislators on both sides of the aisle aired concerns and scepticism about the project, several Republicans argued the government should not be reflexively opposed to new ideas from the private sector. Some noted Libra could produce benefits for people lacking traditional banking services.

"We should presume that innovation is good; it presents enormous opportunity," said Republican US Representative Andy Barr.

Congress members asked how Facebook will ensure sufficient consumer protection and prevent the cryptocurrency from being used for illegal activities such as money laundering or terrorist financing.

"I'm concerned a 2020 launch date represents deep insensitivities about how Libra could impact US financial security, the global financial system, the privacy of people across the globe, criminal activity and international human rights," said Republican US Representative Ann Wagner.

Facebook has said Calibra will be carrying out compliance checks on customers who want to sign up.

Reuters

