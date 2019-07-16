Trump vs the four, female freshman Democrats of colour

The racially divisive imbroglio has dominated headlines after a week in which Trump suffered setbacks in policy, on his staff and in the polls. He lost a fight to add a question to the 2020 census asking US residents whether they’re citizens and his labour secretary, Alex Acosta, resigned after fresh scrutiny of a lenient plea deal he negotiated as a prosecutor with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, reporters traveling with vice-president Mike Pence visited a migrant detention centre on the Mexico border, where hundreds of men were packed into unsanitary cells built for far fewer people, generating fresh criticism of Trump’s immigration policies.

On Sunday, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Trump trailing four Democrats led by former vice-president Joe Biden in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups.

Those stories received little attention on cable news networks on Monday, which overwhelmingly dedicated their political coverage to the dispute between the president and the Democratic law makers.

Pelosi said a resolution condemning Trump’s remarks would be brought before the House, and majority leader Steny Hoyer tweeted late on Monday night that the vote would take place on Tuesday.

Balkanise nation

The spectacle was likely to reinforce Trump’s belief that the freshman Democrats — who receive outsized attention on social media and cable news, especially Fox News — represent his best chance to Balkanise the nation before the election. Trump and top officials on his campaign have made no secret of their desire to make the election a contrast between the president and the far left, rather than a referendum on his scandal-plagued and checkered first term.

Much of Trump’s campaign stump speech is devoted to mocking socialist policies advocated by Ocasio-Cortez, painting her Green New Deal as a costly flight of fantasy and Medicare-for-All as a radical government takeover of healthcare. He’s used Omar, a Muslim congresswoman originally from Somalia who has been criticised for comments that echo anti-Semitic tropes, as a foil to highlight his backing of Israel and shore up support from evangelicals.

At a White House event on Monday called the “Made in America Product Showcase”, Trump continued his attacks, falsely accusing Omar of praising al-Qaeda and criticising Ocasio-Cortez for opposing Amazon’s plans to locate part of its East Coast headquarters in New York.

If Democrats want “to gear their wagons around these four people, I think they’re going to have a very tough election, because I don’t think the people of the SA will stand for it”, Trump told reporters on Monday.

Allegations of racism

However, Trump’s methods have reinforced perceptions — dating at least as far back as his false accusation that former president Barack Obama was not born in the US — that he is a racist. The allegation is not limited to Democrats.

Representative Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, said Trump’s tweets about the four congresswomen were racist. Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said the remarks were “spiteful” and “absolutely unacceptable”.

“The president’s tweet that some members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line,” Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said in a statement on Monday.

The label may not matter much to Trump. He has been unapologetic after every previous episode that engendered charges of racism, including his attacks on Obama; his disparagement of a US-born federal judge for having Mexican heritage during his 2016 campaign; and his equivocal response to a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.