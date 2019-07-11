World / Americas

Donald Trump’s mass immigration roundups to begin on Sunday, NY Times reports

According to the New York Times, ICE agents are targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered deported but remain in the US

11 July 2019 - 11:08 Rich McKay
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Atlanta — Roundups of undocumented immigrant families will start on Sunday in 10 US cities, fulfilling a hardline immigration stance by US President Donald Trump, which will be a key issue in his 2020 re-election bid, the New York Times reported.

The raids will be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over a number of days starting on July 14, the Times reported, citing unnamed sources including two current and one former homeland security officials.

Reuters could not independently confirm the pending government action early on Thursday.

The officials told the Times that ICE agents are targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered deported but remain in the country illegally.

Trump said on July 5 that the mass roundups would begin "fairly soon", as migrant advocates vowed their communities would be "ready" when immigration officers came.

He postponed the operation in June after the date was leaked, but last week said it would take place after July 4.

"They'll be starting fairly soon, but I don't call them raids, we're removing people, all of these people who have come in over the years illegally," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

In June, ICE officials said operations would target recently-arrived undocumented migrants in a bid to discourage a surge of Central American families at the southwest border.

ICE said in a previous statement that its focus was on arresting people with criminal histories but any immigrant found in violation of US laws was subject to arrest.

The threatened raids have rattled immigrant communities and come after apprehensions of migrants on the southwest border hit a 13-year high in May, before easing in June as Mexico increased immigration enforcement.

Democratic legislators visited an El Paso, Texas, border patrol station on Monday and said migrants were being held in "horrifying" conditions, with women told to drink out of a toilet — a claim that has been disputed.

Immigrant families arrested together will be held together, when possible, in family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania, the officials told the Times.

But because of space limitations, some might stay in hotel rooms until travel is arranged. 

Reuters

Trump tells migrants crammed in deplorable US detention centres to go home

The US president continues his campaign against migrants, showering praise on US border patrol officers
World
6 days ago

US deports 37 Cambodians, most with criminal records

Some, after spending most of their lives in the US, are being sent to a country they hardly know after running afoul of US law
World
6 days ago

Dozens of shipwrecked migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban

Second vessel in a week to ignore attempts to block access to ports
World
3 days ago

