Trump blasts UK envoy Kim Darroch over scathing leaked memos

"He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

May is due to leave office before the end of July and has previously clashed with Trump over a number of issues from Muslim relations to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

However, the timing of the discord comes as Britain is hoping to strike a major trade deal with its closest ally after it leaves the European Union, an exit scheduled for October 31.

The two contenders to replace May, controversial former London mayor Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, have both indicated they could support leaving the EU without a deal, making a future agreement with the US even more important.

Trade minister Liam Fox, who was visiting Washington this week, said he would apologise to Trump's daughter Ivanka whom he was due to meet during his trip. Darroch was due to attend that meeting but had now pulled out, the BBC reported.

On Monday, Trump had tweeted that he would no longer deal with the diplomat and that it was "good news" that Britain would soon have a new prime minister.

Before Trump's latest broadside, May's spokesman said Darroch would stay in place with the government's full support and that envoys had to feel confident they could share their frank assessments.

"She (May) said we had made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is, and that the extracts were selective and do not reflect the closeness of our relationship," May's spokesman said.

"The UK has a special and enduring relationship with the US based on our long history and commitment to shared values, and the PM said that will continue to be the case."

'Serious consequences'

In his confidential memos dating from 2017 to the present, Darroch had said reports of in-fighting in the White House were "mostly true" and in June described confusion within the administration over Trump's decision to call off a military strike on Iran.

"We don't really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch wrote in one cable.

British officials have launched an inquiry to find out who was responsible for the leak and foreign minister Hunt promised "serious consequences" for whoever was responsible.

He told the Sun newspaper that the inquiry would consider whether the memos had been obtained by hacking by a hostile state, although he said he had seen no evidence for this.

Christopher Meyer, a former British ambassador to Washington, said there was a "possible range of villains".