Mexican finance minister quits after clash with president

Mexico City — Arturo Herrera was nominated as Mexico’s finance minister after Carlos Urzúa abruptly quit over policy differences in the first major cabinet resignation for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The nation’s currency and stocks tumbled.

The peso lost as much 2.3% following the announcement of Urzúa’s resignation, only to pare its loss after AMLO, as the leftist president is known, said Herrera, the finance undersecretary, is his choice for successor. It fell 1.4% to 19.1878/$ at 12.26pm in Mexico City.

“He is not happy with the decisions we are taking,” Lopez Obrador said about Urzúa in a video on Facebook, standing alongside Herrera after the minister’s resignation.

“As this is a change, a transformation, sometimes people don’t understand we can’t continue with the same strategy. We can’t put new wine in old bottles.”