Billionaire Tom Steyer enters crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race

The billionaire said on Tuesday that corporations have bought the US’s democracy and “politicians don’t care and don’t respect” citizens. The aim of his campaign would be “to make democracy work by pushing power down to the people.”

Steyer poured $120m into the 2018 midterms through two of his organisations, Need To Impeach and NextGen America, one aimed at turning out young voters and fighting climate change and the other pushing Trump’s impeachment. Both helped him raise a national profile.

In his first day as a presidential candidate, Steyer already spent $1.05m on TV ads placed in key states, such as Nevada, South Carolina, and Iowa, as well as Boston.

A voice-over to the announcement video says Steyer and his wife are “worth an estimated billion and a half dollars”. Bloomberg data show his net worth at $3.1bn.

His campaign debut video does not mention impeachment, but it does feature shots of Trump, as well as his former lawyer Paul Manaford, in handcuffs.

The country is working for “a few very very rich people, and everybody else living in misery”, Steyer says in the video.

Several other Democratic presidential candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, have been running on similar messages.