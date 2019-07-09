World / Americas

Billionaire Tom Steyer enters crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race

Steyer joins top Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in targeting corporate power

09 July 2019 - 18:44 Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou
US billionaire Tom Steyer speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, the US, June 1 2019. Picture: JOSH EDELSON/AFP
US billionaire Tom Steyer speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, the US, June 1 2019. Picture: JOSH EDELSON/AFP

Washington  — Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedge fund manager turned liberal activist, announced on  Tuesday he is entering the crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Steyer, who has been focused on impeaching President Donald Trump, announced his candidacy in a video message. He said he was running because Americans “think the system has left them”.

Steyer, 62, hinted at a run a 2020 run earlier in 2019, but showed up in Des Moines, Iowa, in January only to announce he had decided against it.

Tom Steyer announces his candidacy.

The billionaire said on Tuesday that corporations have bought the US’s democracy and “politicians don’t care and don’t respect” citizens. The aim of his campaign would be “to make democracy work by pushing power down to the people.”

Steyer poured $120m  into the 2018 midterms through two of his organisations, Need To Impeach and NextGen America, one aimed at turning out young voters and fighting climate change and the other pushing Trump’s impeachment. Both helped him raise a national profile.

In his first day as a presidential candidate, Steyer already spent $1.05m  on TV ads placed in key states, such as  Nevada, South Carolina, and Iowa, as well as Boston.

A voice-over to the announcement video says Steyer and his wife are “worth an estimated billion and a half dollars”.  Bloomberg data show his net worth at $3.1bn.

His campaign debut video does not mention impeachment, but it does feature shots of Trump, as well as his former lawyer Paul Manaford, in handcuffs.

The country is working for “a few very very rich people, and everybody else living in misery”, Steyer says in the video.

Several other Democratic presidential candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, have been running on similar messages.

Steyer would not  be unfamiliar to Iowa caucus-goers. Need to Impeach PAC has spent more on television airtime there than every other Democratic candidate combined, and the commercials often feature Steyer himself directly arguing for Trump’s removal from office.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell faces his highest-profile challenge yet, with former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announcing she will seek to unseat the Kentucky Republican  in 2020 in what is sure to be an expensive campaign.

McGrath, who raised millions in an unsuccessful effort to win a House seat in 2018, said McConnell “bit by bit, year by year, turned Washington into something we all despise”.

“I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this,” she said in an announcement video.

Bloomberg 

Most read

1.
Billionaire Tom Steyer enters crowded 2020 ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe opposition member charged with ...
World / Africa
3.
Cyber attacks cost $45bn in 2018 as ransomware ...
World
4.
David Attenborough warns climate change may bring ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Too many Democrats are chasing the presidency

Opinion / Columnists

New York mayor, a Trump critic, joins crowded Democratic race for president

World / Americas

Joe Biden aims for third time lucky in run for the White House

World / Americas

Elizabeth Warren calls for impeachment of Donald Trump

World / Americas

First US Democratic debate may be live tweeted by Trump

World / Americas

New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand announces presidential run

World / Americas

Beto O’Rourke jumps into US presidential race

World / Americas

Bernie Sanders launches second Democratic US presidential bid

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.