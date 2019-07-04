World / Americas

Trump tells migrants crammed in deplorable US detention centres to go home

'Our border patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses,' the US president tweets in defence of US officers who are holding migrants under inhuman conditions

04 July 2019 - 20:15 Makini Brice
Migrants crammed into a holding cell at the border patrol station in McAllen, Texas, the US, await processing, June 10 2019. Picture: OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL/DHS/REUTERS
Migrants crammed into a holding cell at the border patrol station in McAllen, Texas, the US, await processing, June 10 2019. Picture: OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL/DHS/REUTERS

Washington, July 3 (Reuters) — President Donald Trump, facing renewed criticism from Democrats and activists over his handling of a migrant crisis on the US- Mexico border, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that immigrants unhappy with conditions at detention centres should be told “not to come.”

Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists who have visited migrant detention centres along the border in recent days have described nightmarish conditions marked by overcrowding and inadequate access to food, water and other basic needs.

The department of homeland security’s inspector general on Tuesday published graphic photos of migrant-holding centres in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley crammed with twice as many people as they were meant to hold.

“If illegal immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!” Trump said on Twitter.

This image released in a report on July 2 2019 by the US department of homeland security inspector general's office shows migrant families at a border patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, the US, June 10 2019. Picture: HANDOUT DHS/ AFP
This image released in a report on July 2 2019 by the US department of homeland security inspector general's office shows migrant families at a border patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, the US, June 10 2019. Picture: HANDOUT DHS/ AFP

The Republican president has made cracking down on illegal immigration a key part of his first-term agenda after campaigning on the issue ahead of the 2016 election.

“Our border patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses,” Trump wrote earlier on Twitter.

“Great job by border patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals (sic) aliens are living far better now than where they ... came from, and in far safer conditions.”

Criticism of the US customs and border protection agency grew after reports this week that current and former agents had posted offensive anti-immigrant comments and targeted lawmakers on a private Facebook group.

Acting department of homeland security chief Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday ordered an investigation, calling the comments “disturbing.” McAleenan said any employee who had “compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission” would be held accountable.

The Facebook posts, first reported by ProPublica, included jokes about immigrants dying and sexually explicit content about US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticised the detention facilities after a tour this week.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the acting head of the CBP and other top leaders at the agency to be fired.

Deplorable conditions

Democratic US Representative Joaquin Castro said after a visit to the border this week that detainees had been not been allowed to bathe for two weeks, were deprived of medication and locked in areas with broken water faucets.

“It’s clear that their human rights were being neglected,” the Texas lawmaker told reporters in a conference call.

The White House on Wednesday sharply criticised a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle who blocked its attempt to keep thousands of asylum seekers in custody while they pursued their cases.

“The decision only incentivises smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant rights groups sued the government in April after Attorney General William Barr concluded that asylum seekers who entered the country illegally were not eligible for bond.

Congress has blocked Trump’s efforts to fund construction of a wall on the southern border. The president was forced last year to backtrack after his “zero tolerance” policy of allowing migrant children to be separated from their parents provoked widespread outrage.

But the record surge of mostly Central American families, fleeing crime and poverty at home, has begun to ease after tougher enforcement efforts in Mexico, according to officials from both countries.

Mexico’s government, citing unpublished US data, said border arrests fell 30% in June from May after a crackdown as part of a deal with the U S to avoid trade tariffs.

The Mexican government said it was bussing home Central American migrants from Ciudad Juarez who had been forced to wait in Mexico for their asylum claims to be processed under a US policy known as “Remain in Mexico.”

Since migrant arrests reached a 13-year monthly high in May, immigration has arguably become the biggest issue for Trump and Democratic presidential contenders vying for the right to face him in the November 2020 election.

“Mexico is doing a far better job than the Democrats on the Border. Thank you Mexico!” Trump said Wednesday on Twitter.

US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker spent much of the day on the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, meeting with migrants who had been sent back to Mexico to await their asylum hearings under a new Trump administration policy.

Booker escorted five women believed to be fleeing domestic abuse across the bridge over the Rio Grande and to the border port of entry in El Paso, Texas, according to a Facebook video he posted. Booker said they had been unfairly returned back when they should have been accepted by US authorities.

“I’m going to fight for these five folks and do everything I can to see that they be fairly evaluated,” Booker told reporters.

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro, Joaquin Castro’s brother, last week proposed decriminalising border crossings as a step toward freeing up federal resources and eliminating thousands of immigration cases clogging criminal courts.

Reuters

