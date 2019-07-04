Trump tells migrants crammed in deplorable US detention centres to go home

The Republican president has made cracking down on illegal immigration a key part of his first-term agenda after campaigning on the issue ahead of the 2016 election.

“Our border patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses,” Trump wrote earlier on Twitter.

“Great job by border patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals (sic) aliens are living far better now than where they ... came from, and in far safer conditions.”

Criticism of the US customs and border protection agency grew after reports this week that current and former agents had posted offensive anti-immigrant comments and targeted lawmakers on a private Facebook group.

Acting department of homeland security chief Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday ordered an investigation, calling the comments “disturbing.” McAleenan said any employee who had “compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission” would be held accountable.

The Facebook posts, first reported by ProPublica, included jokes about immigrants dying and sexually explicit content about US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticised the detention facilities after a tour this week.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the acting head of the CBP and other top leaders at the agency to be fired.

Deplorable conditions

Democratic US Representative Joaquin Castro said after a visit to the border this week that detainees had been not been allowed to bathe for two weeks, were deprived of medication and locked in areas with broken water faucets.

“It’s clear that their human rights were being neglected,” the Texas lawmaker told reporters in a conference call.

The White House on Wednesday sharply criticised a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle who blocked its attempt to keep thousands of asylum seekers in custody while they pursued their cases.

“The decision only incentivises smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.