Trump girds for July 4 bash starring himself

Washington — President Donald Trump prepared on Thursday to host an Independence Day show like no other, featuring a speech from the Lincoln Memorial, a display of military tanks and jets roaring over Washington in what critics deride as a taxpayer-funded exercise in glorifying himself.

The July 4 holiday is widely celebrated as a patriotic but apolitical and nonpartisan homage to the US’s founding, and presidents usually stay out of the limelight or even leave town for the day.

But Trump, the tradition-shattering former real estate mogul seeking re-election in 2020, will break with another norm: he will deliver a speech at the storied steps of the Lincoln Memorial, from a stage draped in red, white and blue.

The affair is being billed at least in part as a tribute to the US military, although critics charge that Trump is using the military as a prop for political gain. News reports say even some military chiefs have chafed at what they see as the event’s politicisation.

Although the show is open to the public, the section directly in front of Trump is reserved for VIP Republican donors and allies, as well as top military brass.

All eyes are on whether Trump will stay on script or stray into his default mode of attacking political opponents in a hastily organised event that the administration is calling “Salute to America”.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump promised an event bordering on the epic. “People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote.

Besides the jet flyover, he said: “Perhaps even Aircraft One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. I will speak on behalf of our great Country.”