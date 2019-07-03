Trump taps dove and gold bug for Fed

Waller is director of research for St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, who was the only dissenting vote in favor of a rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in June. Shelton, who has been an informal adviser to Trump, has publicly said the central bank should reduce rates.

Trump, who announced his picks within minutes of each other on Twitter late on Tuesday, has recently struggled to find candidates for the Fed who are acceptable to senators who must confirm nominees. The president previously advanced four people for the two remaining open seats on the board of governors. None of them made it, raising questions about the White House vetting process for his picks.

“It was a great pleasure to meet with the president this afternoon,” Shelton said in an e-mail on Tuesday night. “This president really gets it. His pro-growth economic agenda should not be undermined by wrongheaded ‘Phillips Curve’ thinking that punishes productive economic growth and subverts continued gains while turning a blind eye to the currency impact of ‘additional stimulus measures’ by other central banks. We have high employment and low inflation; so much for the supposed trade-off.”

The Phillips Curve holds that there is an inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation.

Senate confirmation

The lengthy Senate confirmation process means neither candidate is likely to join the board for months, perhaps not even until 2020. Vice-chairman Richard Clarida’s nomination was announced April 18 2018, and he was not sworn in until September 17. Governor Michelle Bowman, nominated the same day as Clarida, did not take office until November 26.

As a high-ranking Fed staffer, Waller may have a better chance of passing muster with lawmakers than some of Trump’s previous contenders. As for Shelton, the Senate has already confirmed her in her current role as the US executive director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Her unorthodox views, though, could attract opposition.

She said in May she was “highly sceptical” that the goals for the Fed set by Congress — the pursuit of maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates — were relevant.

The White House has conducted the search for Fed candidates as Trump has repeatedly blasted Fed chair Jerome Powell over the Fed’s interest rate increases. The president has told confidants that he believes he has the authority to replace Powell as Fed chairman, demoting him to the level of board governor, according to people familiar with the matter. But Trump said he does not plan to do it. The president chose Powell as chair, replacing Janet Yellen in 2018.

Trump’s eagerness to get rid of Powell makes both of these nominees potential chairs-in-waiting, a factor that may also affect their confirmation process in the Senate. Powell has said he intends to serve his full four-year term and that “the law is clear” on that issue.

Earlier in 2019, Trump advanced two supporters for the Fed board, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, but both withdrew their names after they came under criticism.

St Louis Fed

Waller, who declined to comment Tuesday on his nomination, is a PhD economist who previously served as a professor of economics at the University of Notre Dame before joining the St Louis Fed in 2009. His key research focus has been on monetary and macroeconomic theory and the political economy.

Waller was approached by the White House in June about the job and met with Trump on Tuesday, said Karen Branding, a spokeswoman for the St Louis Fed.

The overture came after the White House talked to his boss, Bullard, about joining the Fed board of governors himself. But Bullard told reporters in June that he is happy in his position.

The two men are close and have co-authored monetary-policy papers. Waller shares, and helped to develop in 2016, Bullard’s dovish view that policy is in a new regime in a world with low inflation and high savings — where higher interest rates are not needed.

“We didn’t see any overheating in the economy coming, and so the question was, why are we raising rates,” Waller recalled in a June interview with Bloomberg. “We didn’t see any reason to raise rates just for the sake of raising rates.”

Waller also said that he doesn’t worry about pushing the unemployment rate too low and sparking higher prices. “We don’t buy into the Phillips curve story that low unemployment causes inflation. Look at Japan,” he said.

Fed policy

Shelton has a doctorate in business administration from the University of Utah with an emphasis on finance and international economics. She previously worked for the Sound Money Project, which was founded to promote awareness about monetary stability and financial privacy.

In May, Shelton questioned the use of the Fed’s basic interest-rate tool to adjust the price of money, and thereby guide an economy towards a sustainable level of growth.