US House Democrats sue to get Trump’s tax records

Mnuchin refused to hand over the returns after House committee chair Richard Neal asked for the documents on April 3, under a federal law that says treasury “shall furnish” such records on request. The committee believes it is the first time an administration has denied such a request, the lawsuit said.

“In refusing to comply with the statute, defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people,” the lawsuit said.

Neal said in a statement that the panel was now pursuing the matter in court because of the administration’s “noncompliance.” “The judiciary has been a bulwark against Trump’s steaming corruption and roughshod lawlessness. I have no doubt our lower courts will side with Congress,” Representative Bill Pascrell, a Ways and Means Democrat who has helped lead the campaign to obtain Trump’s returns, wrote on Twitter.

Democrats who wanted Neal to move to court more quickly expressed relief at the filing. “This long-overdue legal action is needed to keep this bad president from setting a bad precedent,” Representative Lloyd Doggett said in a statement.

Congressional Republicans condemned the effort as a dangerous political fishing expedition by Democrats that could “weaponise” confidential taxpayer information.

“The Democrats’ partisan, flawed lawsuit continues their unprecedented and illegitimate pursuit to expose President Trump’s private tax information,” Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on Neal’s committee, said in a statement.

The committee is one of half a dozen panels in the lower house that are conducting investigations involving Trump and his administration, from his campaign’s contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential race to the sprawling business interests he has not divested since taking office.

The White House is refusing to cooperate with most of them, setting up other expected legal battles.