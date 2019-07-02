Concrete steps made in US fight against carbon emissions

New York — Hawaiian officials have taken a concrete step to fight climate change: they plan to lock planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) up in the concrete they use for road construction.

Hawaii’s department of transportation will use carbon-injected concrete from now on when it constructs concrete projects — including a new structure to protect a highway tunnel from rockfalls, said the government body’s spokesperson Shelly Kunishige. “It allows us to use less cement in our mixes. So we reduce the carbon footprint of our building.”

In April, meanwhile, Honolulu city council members adopted a resolution paving the way for the city to use the greener concrete, which locks up CO 2 captured from industrial emitters and uses it to replace some of the cement needed in concrete.

The state capital’s resolution requests that city administrators “consider” using CO 2 -injected concrete in city and county infrastructure where concrete is used.

For now, bids put out by Honolulu won’t call for the material, but won’t restrict its use either, said Robert Kroning, head of the city’s department of design and construction. “If it’s much better, then maybe we will start making it requirement.”

Cement, a key ingredient of concrete, releases 5% to 8% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) during its manufacturing, according to the non-profit Global Cement and Concrete Association.

As governments and companies look to cut their planet-warming emissions, in line with Paris Agreement goals to limit global temperature rise to “well under” 2ºC, finding ways to make construction greener is key. Companies have been experimenting with lower-carbon concrete — but now some, such as CarbonCure Technologies, are starting to make headway with public buyers.

The Canada-based company, which leads the field with 150 concrete producers supplying its product, sells carbon-injected concrete for the same price as traditional concrete, company officials said. CEO Robert Niven said his company is in talks with half-a-dozen US departments of transportation to use the material, as well as 10 countries in Asia and Europe, and his home country, Canada.