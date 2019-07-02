Concrete steps made in US fight against carbon emissions
Carbon-injected concrete, that traps carbon dioxide, will be used in Hawaii, and possibly other US cities, in concrete construction from now on
New York — Hawaiian officials have taken a concrete step to fight climate change: they plan to lock planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) up in the concrete they use for road construction.
Hawaii’s department of transportation will use carbon-injected concrete from now on when it constructs concrete projects — including a new structure to protect a highway tunnel from rockfalls, said the government body’s spokesperson Shelly Kunishige. “It allows us to use less cement in our mixes. So we reduce the carbon footprint of our building.”
In April, meanwhile, Honolulu city council members adopted a resolution paving the way for the city to use the greener concrete, which locks up CO2 captured from industrial emitters and uses it to replace some of the cement needed in concrete.
The state capital’s resolution requests that city administrators “consider” using CO2-injected concrete in city and county infrastructure where concrete is used.
For now, bids put out by Honolulu won’t call for the material, but won’t restrict its use either, said Robert Kroning, head of the city’s department of design and construction. “If it’s much better, then maybe we will start making it requirement.”
Cement, a key ingredient of concrete, releases 5% to 8% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) during its manufacturing, according to the non-profit Global Cement and Concrete Association.
As governments and companies look to cut their planet-warming emissions, in line with Paris Agreement goals to limit global temperature rise to “well under” 2ºC, finding ways to make construction greener is key. Companies have been experimenting with lower-carbon concrete — but now some, such as CarbonCure Technologies, are starting to make headway with public buyers.
The Canada-based company, which leads the field with 150 concrete producers supplying its product, sells carbon-injected concrete for the same price as traditional concrete, company officials said. CEO Robert Niven said his company is in talks with half-a-dozen US departments of transportation to use the material, as well as 10 countries in Asia and Europe, and his home country, Canada.
Austin’s environmental commission approved a motion that recommends ‘supporting the development of pilot programmes’ to use the greener concrete
Progress depends in part on more resolutions such as that in Honolulu that pave the way for use of the new material, he said. Government market signals “are so incredibly important”, Niven said. “That’s what’s going to get us to those climate-scale solutions. It’s not more time in the laboratory.”
The US market of people willing to pay for concrete combined with CO2 was about $65m in 2017, according to an estimate by Oakland-based non-profit, Carbon180.
For the same year, the market size of ready-mix concrete manufacturing in the US totaled nearly $33bn, according to industry research firm IBIS World.
Concrete progress
In Austin, Texas, sustainability officer Tom Ennis, after looking at Hawaii’s example and crunching numbers to “vet the technology”, began encouraging his city to purchase carbon-injected concrete as well.
The high-tech, low-carbon concrete “is a piece of the puzzle” towards reducing the city’s emissions, Ennis said. Last month, Austin’s environmental commission approved a motion that recommends “supporting the development of pilot programmes” to use the greener concrete.
The city council must now take the idea on board if it is to move forward, Ennis said.
Legislation to pave the way for the use of the material also is being explored in at least two other states: New York and New Jersey, said Julio Friedmann, a senior research scholar working on energy policy at Columbia University.
The New York bill in its current draft form calls for up to 5% of CO2 captured direct from the air to be sequestered in concrete the state purchases. So-called “direct air capture”, using still-expensive devices that pull CO2 directly from the atmosphere, is an emerging field with only a handful of players, including Global Thermostat.
That company’s technology is being used to absorb CO2 directly from the air at a pilot plant in California and a commercial-size plant operating in Alabama, a company spokesperson said.
“I don’t believe we will ever get to a place where we get to the net zero [carbon emissions] ... if we don’t green the construction industry,” said Robert Carroll, the New York law maker behind that state’s bill.
The International Energy Agency (EIA) says capturing carbon will be needed to limit a global rise in average temperatures to below 2ºC above pre-industrial times by 2060.
Carroll said he may introduce his bill — possibly the first of its kind in the US — later this summer or in the autumn.
Thomson Reuters Foundation