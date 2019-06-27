Court ruling foils Trump’s bid to add citizenship question to US census

Washington — The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s administration did not give an adequate explanation for its plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, delivering a victory to New York state and others challenging the proposal.

The census question became a hot-button issue ahead of the 2020 election because of its high-stakes political implications. Two weeks ago Trump asserted his executive privilege to block Congress from obtaining documents related to how his administration had tried to include the citizenship question to the census.

The justices partly upheld a federal judge’s decision barring the question in a win for a group of states and immigrant rights organisations that challenged the plan. The mixed ruling does not definitively decide whether the question could be added at some point.

The Republican president’s administration had appealed to the Supreme Court after lower courts blocked the inclusion of the census question.

Immigrant households' fear

A group of states including New York and immigrant rights organisations sued to prevent the citizenship question from being included in the decennial population count. Opponents have said the question would instil fear in immigrant households that the information would be shared with law enforcement, deterring them from taking part.

The census, required by the US constitution, is used to allot seats in the US House of Representatives and distribute some $800bn in federal funds. The intent of the citizenship question, opponents said, is to manufacture a deliberate undercount of areas with high immigrant and Latino populations, costing Democratic-leaning regions seats in the House, benefiting Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.