World / Americas

Trump attacks EU for ‘suing’ US tech firms

26 June 2019 - 18:08 Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann
European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager; Trump is not a fan. Picture: REUTERS
European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager; Trump is not a fan. Picture: REUTERS

Washington  — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump suggested the EU was out of line in “suing” US tech companies such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google, saying legal action against those firms should be the purview of the US.

“She hates the US  perhaps worse than any person I’ve ever met,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network in an apparent reference to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Her office declined to comment.

Europe’s competition authority has taken a tough stance against Google, handing down three fines of more than $9bn in recent years.

In a 2017 deal with the EU, Google agreed to pay $2.7bn to resolve claims it unfairly steered business towards its shopping platform. In March, it was fined $1.7bn in a case focused on illegal practices in search advertising brokering from 2006 to 2016.

“What she does to our country. She’s suing all our companies. We should be suing Google and Facebook, and all that, which perhaps we will,” he said. “They’re suing Apple for billions of dollars. They’re suing everybody.”

“They make it almost impossible to do two-way business,” Trump said, reprising his frequent complaint that Europe treats the US worse than China when it comes to trade.

The EU’s antitrust system is different to that of the US, with authorities launching investigations then issuing rulings. Targeted companies can then challenge those rulings legally.

Trump also reiterated his view that social media companies were discriminating against conservatives.

The US government is gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google misuse their massive market power, sources told Reuters earlier in June, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies. Said Trump: “They should be sued.” 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Margrethe Vestager on holding Silicon Valley to account and taking on cartels

Over Danish herring smorrebrod, the cartel-busting EU anti-trust commissioner tells Alex Barker why big tech has a ‘special ...
Life
1 year ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tech regulation in slow motion

Chance of fines and restrictive new laws has edged up
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Dominance of tech giants needs to be curbed

Report by Australian regulators shows Google and Facebook are taking the majority of digital advertising
Opinion
6 months ago

The advice shareholder activists have for Google

Worried about the growing power of corporations, some are calling for Alphabet to split up voluntarily before being forced to by anti-trust action
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Eurozone scrambles to beat cryptocurrencies by ...
World / Europe
2.
Firmer sales of key US-made capital goods beats ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump attacks EU for ‘suing’ US tech firms
World / Americas
4.
Fate of trapped investors shows little was learnt ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EU unfair practices rules put spotlight on Google, Amazon, Facebook

World / Europe

European parliament adopts copyright reform in blow to big tech

World

Can the EU continue to parry Donald Trump’s contempt?

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.