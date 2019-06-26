Harrowing picture of migrant tragedy at US border draws global attention

Matamoros — A harrowing picture of a man and his young daughter who drowned on the US-Mexico border has brought global attention to the dangers for a wave of mostly Latin American migrants travelling north, with Pope Francis on Wednesday expressing “immense sadness” at the deaths.

The picture of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 24-month-old daughter Valeria has gone viral on social media and sparked renewed debate about the plight of refugees and migrants who are mostly from Central America. The pair had travelled from their home country of El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States.

The photo shows them face down in the reeds on the bank of the Rio Grande river. The father had apparently stretched his T-shirt over her to form a makeshift baby sling, and their heads are nestled together. Her red shorts bulge with a water-logged diaper.

“With immense sadness, the Holy Father has seen the images of the father and his baby daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande River,” Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.

The Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, put the picture on its front page.

“The pope is profoundly saddened by their death, and is praying for them and for all migrants who have lost their lives while seeking to flee war and misery.”

The portrait has galvanised attention towards record numbers of Central American migrants reaching the US in 2019 despite a crackdown by the administration of US President Donald Trump. Many flee their homes in Central America to escape high levels of criminal violence.

Trump, speaking at the evangelical Christian Faith and Freedom Coalition on Wednesday, said the problem at the border “could be fixed instantaneously” if Democratic legislators would work with him on fixing immigration laws.

“We cannot tolerate the endangerment, abuse or smuggling of children and the only way to really stop it is to change the law and the Democrats can do that immediately.”

Previous picture

UN refugee agency UNHCR compared the photograph to the picture of refugee child Alan Kurdi who drowned in the Mediterranean and whose body washed up on a beach in Turkey in 2015.

Kurdi was part of a Syrian refugee wave that caused panic in Europe, prompting Turkey to effectively shut down the migrant route through Greece at the European Union’s behest.

Since then, many countries have erected barriers to migrants and some, like the European Union and the US, have pressured their neighbours to cut the numbers of people trying to make the journey.

The picture symbolises the failure to deal with the desperation of migrant seekers, the UN refugee agency said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said they had risked their lives because they could not get the protection they were entitled to under international law.