US consumer confidence falls and home sales weaken

President Donald Trump in May imposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200bn of Chinese goods, prompting retaliation by Beijing. Trump has threatened more duties on Chinese imports if no deal is reached at a Group of 20 nations summit this week in Japan.

The survey’s labour market differential, derived from data about respondents who think jobs are hard to get and those who think jobs are plentiful, slipped in June from May. That measure closely correlates to the unemployment rate in the labour department’s employment report.

The economy created 75,000 jobs in May, a sharp step-down from 224,00 in April. Job growth has averaged 164,000 a month in 2019 compared with 223,000 in 2018. The pace of job gains, however, remains well above the roughly 100,000 needed a month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

The unemployment rate is hovering near a 50-year low of 3.6%. GDP growth estimates for the April-June period are ranging from a 1.5%-2.4% annualised rate. The economy grew at a 3.1% rate in the first quarter.

The Conference Board survey showed the percentage of consumers expecting a rise in their income fell to 19.1% in June from 22.2% in May. The share of those expecting a decrease edged up to 8.0% from 7.8% in May.

The US dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies after the release of the data. US stock indexes were trading lower, while prices of US Treasuries were higher.

New home sales

In a separate report on Tuesday, the commerce department said new home sales dropped 7.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 units in May, the lowest level since December. April’s sales pace was revised up to 679,000 units from the previously reported 673,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 10.5% of housing market sales, would rise 1.9% to a pace of 680,000 units in May.

New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. Sales fell 3.7% from a year ago. The median new-house price declined 2.7% from a year ago to $308,000 in May.

The housing market has remained sluggish even as mortgage rates have dropped, with builders continuing to complain about land and labour shortages. Housing data has been mixed.

Reports last week showed single-family starts dropped in May, but building permits for this market segment rose after five straight monthly declines and home resales rose solidly. Sentiment among builders dipped in June.