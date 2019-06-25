Fed chair makes stronger case for rate cut as global growth risks rise

“Many FOMC participants judge that the case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened,” he added.

Stocks in the US bounced off lows after Powell’s comments. Treasury 10-year yields fell back below 2%.

A consensus is building that Powell and his colleagues on the FOMC will cut interest rates in coming months, as trade disputes hurt the outlook for the world economy. That is what investors and analysts now expect — and what President Donald Trump is loudly demanding.

Fed independence

Powell did not mention Trump by name in his opening remarks to the council. But he did highlight the importance of the central bank’s autonomy from political interference.

“The Fed is insulated from short-term political pressures — what is often referred to as our independence,” Powell said. “Congress chose to insulate the Fed this way because it had seen the damage that often arises when policy bends to short-term political interests.”

Trump has criticised the central bank for keeping credit too costly and for failing to lower interest rates last week. Policy makers “blew it” on June 19 when they kept the benchmark overnight rate unchanged at just under 2.5%, Trump tweeted on Monday. He compared the Fed to a “stubborn child.”