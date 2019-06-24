US supreme court quashes law banning trademarks of foul language

Washington — The supreme court struck down a longstanding US ban on trademarks on “immoral” or “scandalous” words and symbols on Monday, ruling in a case involving a clothing brand with an indelicate name that the law violates constitutional free speech rights.

The judges ruled against President Donald Trump’s administration, which defended the law that had been in place since 1905, and in favour of Los Angeles streetwear designer Erik Brunetti, who was turned down by US Patent and Trademark Office when he sought to trademark his brand name FUCT.

The judges upheld a 2017 lower court ruling striking down the law as a violation of the US constitution’s First Amendment right to free expression. The supreme court’s decision removes the authority of government officials to bar federal trademark registration for profane language or sexually graphic images.

The Trump administration had warned that invalidating the law would unleash a torrent of extreme words and sexually graphic images on the marketplace.

Clothing counterfeiters

When the 2011 trademark application for FUCT was rejected, the Patent and Trademark Office noted that the brand name sounded like a profanity, though it was spelt differently, and concluded that Brunetti’s products contained sexual imagery, misogyny and violence.

Brunetti sought a trademark because it would make it easier to protect his brand of casual clothing against counterfeiters. The brand’s name is clever, Brunetti said, because of its association with the profanity, while the acronym also means “Friends U Can’t Trust”.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specialises in intellectual property law, ruled in Brunetti’s favour in 2017.

In Monday’s ruling, the supreme court followed a course it took in 2017 when it struck down a similar law forbidding the registration of “disparaging” trademarks in a case involving an Asian-American dance rock band called The Slants, a name federal trademark officials deemed offensive to Asians.