Democrats slam Trump’s rollback of Obama anti-coal plan

Washington — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s administration finalised its rollback of an Obama-era plan to cut harmful emissions from coal-fired power plants, triggering an outcry from opposition Democrats who called it a “giveaway to big polluters”.

The reality may be more complex, however, as the US energy mix continues to shift away from coal and towards natural gas, as a result of the fracking boom and its cost advantage, as well as to renewables.

The power sector is expected to have reduced CO2 emissions by 13% in 2019 compared to 2005 levels, according to official statistics. CO 2 output from coal fell a drastic 39% between 2005 and 2015.

In 2017, Trump announced his plans to kill the clean power plan introduced two years earlier by then-president Barack Obama, but which had been put on hold by the US supreme court.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has been working since then on its replacement, known as the affordable clean energy (ACE) rule, which had to pass a period of public comment.

“Rather than punishing US production and yielding the marketplace to Chinese coal, which is what the Obama clean power plan did, we are leveling the playing field and encouraging innovation and technology across the sector,” EPA chief Andrew Wheeler told a press conference.

“Our ACE rule will incentivise new technologies that ensure short coal plants can be part of a cleaner future.”