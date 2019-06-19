World / Americas

Democrats slam Trump’s rollback of Obama anti-coal plan

The clean power plan has been replaced by Trump’s affordable clean energy rule, which Nancy Pelosi calls ‘a stunning giveaway to big polluters’

19 June 2019 - 19:01 agency staff
Picture: AFP/MANDEL NGAN
Picture: AFP/MANDEL NGAN

Washington — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s administration finalised its rollback of an Obama-era plan to cut harmful emissions from coal-fired power plants, triggering an outcry from opposition Democrats who called it a “giveaway to big polluters”.

The reality may be more complex, however, as the US energy mix continues to shift away from coal and towards natural gas, as a result of the fracking boom and its cost advantage, as well as to renewables.

The power sector is expected to have reduced CO2 emissions by 13% in 2019 compared to 2005 levels, according to official statistics. CO2 output from coal fell a drastic 39% between 2005 and 2015.

In 2017, Trump announced his plans to kill the clean power plan introduced two years earlier by then-president Barack Obama, but which had been put on hold by the US supreme court.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has been working since then on its replacement, known as the affordable clean energy (ACE) rule, which had to pass a period of public comment.

“Rather than punishing US production and yielding the marketplace to Chinese coal, which is what the Obama clean power plan did, we are leveling the playing field and encouraging innovation and technology across the sector,” EPA chief Andrew Wheeler told a press conference.

“Our ACE rule will incentivise new technologies that ensure short coal plants can be part of a cleaner future.”

But Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “stunning giveaway to big polluters, giving dirty special interests the green light to choke our skies, poison our waters and worsen the climate crisis”.

“By repealing the historic clean power plan, the Trump Administration has doubled down on its all-out assault on the health and well-being of our children,” she said.

The new rule will likely be challenged by Democrat-controlled states and could wind its way up to the supreme court.

Beyond Carbon, an activist group funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, also slammed the move but said that market forces would prevent a revival of the coal industry, saying, “The Trump administration’s attempts to revive obsolete industries such as coal have proven futile: since he has taken office, more than 50 coal plants have closed, putting us more than halfway to retiring the US coal fleet.” 

AFP

Donald Trump to butt heads with EPA in speeding up fossil-fuel projects

Trump is to issue two executive orders in the heart of oil country that will allow gas, coal and oil projects to start in coastal states
World
2 months ago

Trump says he does not believe climate warnings in report his government ordered

The report says climate change will cost the US economy billions of dollars by the end of the century
World
6 months ago

Donald Trump relaxes regulations on coal plants, to environmentalists’ fury

The new Affordable Clean Energy Rule overturns Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which cut greenhouse gases, while the new rule could ‘lead to increased ...
World
9 months ago

Most read

1.
These are the four men accused of downing flight ...
World
2.
Former French prime minister Sarkozy to go on ...
World / Europe
3.
Residents of Victoria state in Australia now have ...
World / Asia
4.
Saudis dismisses UN report on Khashoggi murder as ...
World

Related Articles

US EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid a long list of ethics scandals

World / Americas

Trump bailing out the coal industry creates new and unlikely coalitions

World

Trump is a climate ‘catastrophe’, says Al Gore

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.