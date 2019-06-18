Trump blasts ECB chief’s new stimulus signals

The comments sent the euro down by a quarter of a percent against the US dollar while stocks erased early losses and bond yields fell further.

Trump has repeatedly criticised currency manipulation by other countries with which the US has large trade deficits, saying weaker currencies abroad give trading partners an unfair advantage and hurts American workers.

If a country’s currency is artificially low, its exports are more competitive. Higher US interest rates would generally increase the value of the dollar, making US exports more expensive.

Earlier in June, Trump criticised China, with which he is engaged in a trade spat, for devaluing its currency and said it created an uneven playing field for commerce.

He made similar criticisms of Russia and China in April, remarks that treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said were “a warning shot at China and Russia about devaluation”.

Trump has been critical of the US Federal Reserve for its recent interest rate increases and has pressed the independent central bank to cut rates at a policy meeting this week. But the Fed is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday.

Reuters