Mexico faces renewed threat of US tariffs over immigration deal

Just after a deal on Friday to avoid tariffs on all Mexican imports, Donald Trump reignited tariff fears on Monday

10 June 2019 - 14:45 Agency Staff
A section of the US-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, the US, opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
A section of the US-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, the US, opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Washington — President Donald Trump said on Monday a secret provision of the US immigration deal with Mexico will require the approval of that country’s legislature, and warned US tariffs will be reinstated if it is not forthcoming.

Trump did not say what the provision entails, only that it would be revealed “in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s legislative body”.

“We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!” he tweeted.

Trump first alluded to the secret provision in a tweet late on Sunday defending the agreement with Mexico against criticism it contained little that had not already been agreed to.

He lashed out at The New York Times, calling its front-page story on the deal “a FRAUD and nothing more than a badly reported ‘hit job’ on me ... Sick Journalism!”

The US president plunged relations between the two allies into crisis last week with an abrupt threat to slap tariffs on all Mexican imports over immigration.

Just as suddenly, a deal was reached on Friday after several days of intense negotiations.

The Mexican side agreed to bolster security on its southern border and expand its policy of taking back Central American migrants as the US processes their asylum claims.

Trump, for his part, withdrew a threat to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, beginning on Monday and escalating to 25% by October.

Trade experts and business leaders warned of devastating consequences for the economies of both countries if the tariffs went into effect.

AFP

