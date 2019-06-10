Helicopter crashes onto Manhattan skyscraper, killing pilot

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, said that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no-one inside the building had been injured. It was not clear if the weather was a contributing factor.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the aircraft was an Agusta A109E helicopter. The pilot was the only person aboard, and FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight, according to the agency.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, the FAA said.

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a "rumble" when the helicopter crash landed.

"I didn't see it, but I felt it," said Douglas. "Smoke was on top of the building."

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building was evacuated after the crash.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. "The Trump administration stands ready should you need anything at all."

The Axa Equitable Center is not listed as having a roof helipad.

In addition to BNP Paribas, the building houses offices for a number of other corporate tenants, including law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Sidley Austin and investment manager New Mountain Capital. Le Bernardin, one of New York City's most celebrated restaurants, is also located in the building.

The skyscraper is managed by the Los Angeles-based CommonWealth Partners. Reached by telephone, LeAnn Holsapple, the office manager for CommonWealth, said the company had "no comment at this time".

Nearly a month ago, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City shortly after taking off from Manhattan, injuring two people. A sightseeing helicopter went down in New York City's East River in March 2018, killing five passengers.

