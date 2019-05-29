Venezuela inflation for 2018 better than IMF thought at 130,060%

Caracas — Venezuela ended 2018 with 130,060% inflation, while the economy contracted 47.6% between 2013 and 2018, the central bank said on Tuesday in the first such figures it has released in three years.

The data found inflation reached 274.4% in 2016, 862.6% in 2017 and 130,060% in 2018 — figures 10 times smaller than International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates of 1,370,000% for last year.

The IMF projects 10,000,000% inflation for the oil-rich country in 2019.

The Central Bank of Venezuela also reported that oil exports — which account for 96% of the country’s revenue — plummeted to $29.8bn in 2018, down from $85.6bn in 2013 and $71.7bn in 2014, when oil prices collapsed and the country’s political and economic crisis began.

Oil prices have since rebounded, starting in 2016, but Venezuela’s drop in production prevented a return to previous revenue levels — the country was producing 1.03-million barrels of oil a day in April versus the 3.2-million it produced a decade ago.

The central bank had stopped providing officials figures three years ago without giving an official reason, though it had already been holding back the amount of economic information it reported.

AFP