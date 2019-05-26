World / Americas

Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records on hold pending appeal

26 May 2019 - 10:14 Katanga Johnson
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Washington - Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp will not have to immediately hand over the financial records of US President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, according to a court filing on Saturday.

The filing in US District Court for the Southern District of New York followed an appeal submitted on Friday by Trump and his affiliates against an existing order from a federal judge allowing the banks to hand over financial records to Democratic lawmakers.

Amid an ongoing legal battle between the Republican president and Democrats in Congress, the agreement to hold off for now on enforcing the subpoenas for Trump’s financial records was a rare accord between Trump’s attorneys, the banks and the House Intelligence and the Financial Services Committees.

“The parties have reached an agreement regarding compliance with and enforcement of the subpoenas” while the appeal to the second US Circuit Court of Appeals is pending, the filing said.

Parts of the subpoenas have been included in court filings. The subpoena on Deutsche Bank seeks records of accounts, transactions and investments linked to Trump, his three oldest children, their immediate family members and several Trump Organization entities, as well as records of ties they might have to foreign entities.

Deutsche Bank has long been a principal lender for Trump’s real estate business and a 2017 disclosure form showed that Trump had at least $130 million of liabilities to the bank.

The subpoena on Capital One seeks records related to multiple entities tied to the Trump Organization’s hotel business. It followed an informal request to the bank by Democratic lawmakers in March seeking records related to potential conflicts of interest tied to Trump’s Washington hotel and other businesses.

A lawyer for the Trumps argued earlier this week that the subpoenas exceeded the authority of Congress and were “the epitome of an inquiry into private or personal matters.”

US District Judge Edgardo Ramos, however, found that they were allowed under the broad authority of Congress to conduct investigations to further legislation.

Reuters

US judge swats aside Trump case to protect his financial records

Trump calls judge Amit Mehta ‘crazy’ and says it is a ‘wrong decision by obviously an Obama-appointed judge’
World
5 days ago

US House to meet with or without former White House lawyer

Amid calls for his impeachment, Trump tells Don McGhan to ignore a subpoena, but Democrats say ‘he cannot simply refuse to appear’
World
4 days ago

Deutsche Bank employees say bank bosses ignored flagging of Trump, Kushner transactions

Concerns were raised over alleged illicit activity that involved entities controlled by the US president and his son-in-law
Companies
5 days ago

Democrats vote US attorney-general in contempt, Trump invokes executive privilege

William Barr voted in contempt for refusing to hand over an unredacted copy of the Mueller report on Russian election interference
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records on hold ...
World / Americas
2.
China digs in for protracted trade fight with US
World / Asia
3.
Even his supporters are already tired of Brazil’s ...
World / Americas
4.
As May leaves, EU’s worst nightmare, Boris ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.