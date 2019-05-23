Trump’s $16bn aid programme to cushion US farmers

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s $16bn aid programme will help American farmers hurt by the US-China trade war, including efforts to open the doors to their products outside of China, the US agriculture secretary says.

“Some of this $16bn is going to be used for market access programmes to go and build markets elsewhere,” US agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue said on Fox Business Network.

“If China’s decided not to play, then we’ll sell these great products elsewhere.” Perdue did not offer further details, but the US department of agriculture was scheduled to release more information on the aid package later.

Part of the aid package could include direct payments to US farmers of $2 per bushel for soybeans, Bloomberg reported.

Perdue cited efforts already under way to boost access for US farm goods in India, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, among other countries, but acknowledged that China was the main player and expressed hope that talks could get back on track.

“We’re having small singles and double hits out here,” he said. “But obviously the China market is huge. We would hope they would come back to the table.”

Purdue added that he hoped Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 meeting in Japan could help revive negotiations. Perdue also acknowledged that US farmers — a key constituency that helped Trump secure the White House in 2016 — have been hit hard by the months-long trade fight with Beijing, and accused China of targeting the president ahead of his 2020 re-election bid.

“Farmers have been hurt disproportionately and China knows. They’ve gone right at President Trump’s base politically that makes farmers feel pain, and he’s not letting them bear the brunt of that,” Perdue told the network.

AFP