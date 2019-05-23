World / Americas

Bank CEO charged in scheme to win job in Trump administration

Calk provided campaign manager Manafort with wish list of government positions in exchange for loan approvals

23 May 2019 - 17:40 Sarah N. Lynch and Nathan Layne
Paul Manafort. Picture: REUTERS
Washington/New York — Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed criminal charges against Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk accusing him of corruptly approving high-risk loans to US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for trying to secure a top job in the Trump administration.

The indictment against Calk, issued in New York, does not name Manafort directly. But the bank executive’s name repeatedly came up during Manafort’s 2018 financial fraud trial in Virginia in which prosecutors said Calk and Manafort engaged in a scheme to exchange the $16m in loan approvals for an administration post.

Calk provided Manafort with a ranked wish list of government jobs that he wanted, starting with treasury secretary and followed by other top jobs in the treasury, commerce and defence departments, prosecutors said. Federal Savings Bank is based in Chicago. Calk could not be immediately reached for comment.

Manafort was one of the first people in Trump’s inner circle to face charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his now completed investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and Trump campaign contacts with Moscow.

Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud in the Virginia trial and also pleaded guilty to other charges in Washington. He is now serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence in a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

The prospect of Calk facing charges emerged in a transcript of a bench discussion during the Manafort trial.

“Mr Calk is a co-conspirator,” Greg Andres, a prosecutor on Mueller’s team, said during a discussion with the judge at the bench, according to a transcript of the discussion. “And he participated in a conspiracy to defraud the bank.”

“There was an agreement between Manafort and Calk to have the loans approved,” Andres said. “They were approved and, in turn, Manafort proposed Calk for certain positions within the administration.”

Reuters

