US senator Warren wants overhaul of federal laws to protect abortion

Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, says ‘people are scared and angry’ about the mooted new drastic abortion laws

17 May 2019 - 15:26 Ginger Gibson
US senator Elizabeth Warren. Picture: REUTERS/SERGIO FLORES
Washington — US Senator Elizabeth Warren, on Friday, called for overhauling federal law to ensure that women continue to have access to abortion amid efforts in states such as Alabama and Ohio to enact bans on the procedure.

The issue of abortion has been thrust into the national dialogue in recent weeks after a series of states controlled by Republicans began passing legislation to enact hard line bans. On Wednesday, Alabama signed into law the most drastic rollback yet.

“This is a dark moment,” Warren, who is running for president, wrote in a post on Medium on Friday morning, outlining her new proposal. “People are scared and angry. And they are right to be. But this isn’t a moment to back down — it’s time to fight back.”

Warren is one of more than 20 Democrats vying for her party’s nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Warren has distinguished herself in the field as the candidate with the most prolific series of policy proposals on a myriad of topics.

Warren said US Congress should enact laws that reinforce the supreme court’s 1973 Roe vs Wade decision that legalised abortion. A new law should go farther to prohibit states from “interfering in the ability of a patient to access medical care, including abortion services, from a provider that offers them”.

Warren also wants Congress to enact laws that invalidate state rules that have placed near-impossible regulations on abortion clinics. Several states have enacted regulations that have effectively put all clinics out of business.

She would also prohibit states from limiting access to the medications that are used to perform abortions.

Next, Warren said, Congress should require that all healthcare insurance cover abortions. Republicans have pushed for the opposite, imposing rules that prohibit government-backed insurance from covering abortion services and trying to limit the ability of private insurers to do so.

Warren added that Congress should go beyond abortion and also ensure access to birth control, comprehensive sex education and care for pregnant women. “We must build a future that protects the right of all women to have children, the right of all women to not have children, and the right to bring children up in a safe and healthy environment.”  

Reuters

Women rise up against new US abortion laws as #YouKnowMe

Politicians and celebrities share harrowing stories and express their anger and disbelief at some states’ new draconian and punitive abortion laws
1 day ago

Outrage and tears as Alabama looks to pass radical abortion bill

With years of imprisonment for doctors and no exceptions for rape or incest, one Democratic leader says the Senate has ‘raped Alabama itself’
2 days ago

South Korea court strikes down abortion law

Law that criminalises terminations of pregnancy will be scrapped in 2020 following landmark ruling
1 month ago

